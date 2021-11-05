Will a man and a woman fall in love through the experience written in The Future Diary? The legendary Japanese romance reality series will reboot on Netflix →

The MC of the show is multi-talented DAIGO . The other studio members include: Taiki Sato (EXILE/FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE), Saya (LALANDE), Reina Sumi and Natsuna . They will watch the couple's journey closely and warmly periodically at the studio. Daigo remembers watching the show twenty years ago and he says "Frankly, I'm really happy. I watched the show all the time back then and it's really cool to be able to watch the reboot. Watching it before everyone else is even better." Even though the other hosts have not seen the original TV series, they all are excited about the reboot. Being a love story fan, Saya says "I got so into the show though I am not the generation that is familiar with the original series." Taiki Sato is already a fan of the show as well. "It inspires your imagination. It makes me think - I would want to have this kind of relationship", says Taiki. Reina Sumi says "I want everyone to join us and enjoy watching the couple's journey that had me excited, cringing and chewing my nails." Natsuna also tells "The couple receives 'The Future Diary' which tells their future; however, not everything goes as planned. That's all I can tell you for now. You have to watch it till the end and find out for yourself."