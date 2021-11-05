Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
Will a man and a woman fall in love through the experience written in The Future Diary? The legendary Japanese romance reality series will reboot on Netflix →

11/05/2021 | 11:18pm EDT
The MC of the show is multi-talented DAIGO. The other studio members include: Taiki Sato (EXILE/FANTASTICS from EXILE TRIBE), Saya (LALANDE), Reina Sumi and Natsuna. They will watch the couple's journey closely and warmly periodically at the studio. Daigo remembers watching the show twenty years ago and he says "Frankly, I'm really happy. I watched the show all the time back then and it's really cool to be able to watch the reboot. Watching it before everyone else is even better." Even though the other hosts have not seen the original TV series, they all are excited about the reboot. Being a love story fan, Saya says "I got so into the show though I am not the generation that is familiar with the original series." Taiki Sato is already a fan of the show as well. "It inspires your imagination. It makes me think - I would want to have this kind of relationship", says Taiki. Reina Sumi says "I want everyone to join us and enjoy watching the couple's journey that had me excited, cringing and chewing my nails." Natsuna also tells "The couple receives 'The Future Diary' which tells their future; however, not everything goes as planned. That's all I can tell you for now. You have to watch it till the end and find out for yourself."

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 05 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 03:17:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 702 M - -
Net income 2021 4 878 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 143 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 60,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 286 B 286 B -
EV / Sales 2021 9,93x
EV / Sales 2022 8,67x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 645,72 $
Average target price 649,89 $
Spread / Average Target 0,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.23.61%296 069
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.13%588 333
PROSUS N.V.-14.31%276 801
AIRBNB, INC.21.56%110 540
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.24%88 574
DOORDASH, INC.45.32%70 102