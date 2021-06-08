“A Madea Homecoming”: Tyler Perry Brings His Beloved Character Out Of Retirement And To Netflix→

-
Multi-hyphenate media mogul Tyler Perry brings his beloved character Madea out of retirement for a 12th installment titled A Madea Homecoming, only on Netflix.
Director: Tyler Perry
Writer: Tyler Perry
Producers: Will Areu, Mark Swinton
Executive Producers: Tyler Perry, Michelle Sneed
Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.
Perry's films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.
This continues Perry's work with Netflix following last year's release of A Fall From Grace which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing A Jazzman's Blues for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.
ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS
Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.
