    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
  Report
“A Madea Homecoming”: Tyler Perry Brings His Beloved Character Out Of Retirement And To Netflix→

06/08/2021 | 02:07pm EDT
Business

08 June 2021
Global

  • Multi-hyphenate media mogul Tyler Perry brings his beloved character Madea out of retirement for a 12th installment titled A Madea Homecoming, only on Netflix.

  • Director: Tyler Perry

  • Writer: Tyler Perry

  • Producers: Will Areu, Mark Swinton

  • Executive Producers: Tyler Perry, Michelle Sneed

  • Madea will be shot entirely at Tyler Perry Studios and released on Netflix in 2022.

  • Perry's films, including 11 in the Madea franchise, have grossed over 1 billion dollars at the North American box office.

  • This continues Perry's work with Netflix following last year's release of A Fall From Grace which was seen by 39M households in its first month. He is also writing, directing and producing A Jazzman's Blues for Netflix. Starring Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer, the film unravels forty years of secrets and lies in a tale of forbidden love and family drama soundtracked by juke joint blues in the deep South.

  • Headshots (dropbox link, please download)

ABOUT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS

Tyler Perry Studios is a state-of-the art film and television production facility founded in 2006 by actor, producer, filmmaker, playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Located in Atlanta, Georgia on the historic grounds of the former Fort McPherson army base, the new 330-acre campus is one of the largest production studios in the country. It boasts a variety of shooting locations including 40 buildings on the national register of historic places, 12 purpose-built sound stages, 200 acres of green space and an expansive backlot.

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 29 718 M - -
Net income 2021 4 838 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 731 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 219 B 219 B -
EV / Sales 2021 7,71x
EV / Sales 2022 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart NETFLIX, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netflix, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETFLIX, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Average target price 592,12 $
Last Close Price 494,66 $
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wilmot Reed Hastings Chairman, President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Theodore A. Sarandos Co-CEO, Director & Chief Content Officer
Spencer Adam Neumann Chief Financial Officer
Adriane C. McFetridge Engineering Director
Gregory K. Peters Chief Operating & Product Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETFLIX, INC.-8.52%219 334
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED6.47%736 262
PROSUS N.V.-3.28%167 801
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.47%95 011
NASPERS LIMITED-0.88%91 582
AIRBNB, INC.1.48%90 622