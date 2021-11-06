‘Stranger Things' Day 2021 Recap: All the News and Sneak Peeks →

Log in
    NFLX   US64110L1061

NETFLIX, INC.

(NFLX)
11/06/2021 | 06:48pm EDT
Another Stranger Things Day is in the books! Fans all over the world helped us celebrate the day that started it all - when Will Byers went missing and turned the world upside down - with Season 4 teases and exclusive content on our social channels, live fan experiences, and limited edition merchandise around the world.

Missed one of the big reveals? Or want to re-watch the new footage? We've compiled all of the big hits to get you up to speed.

Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Welcome to California with this teaser of the final locale for the upcoming season.

Hawkins Map: Explore the world of Stranger Things like never before with the first official map of Hawkins, created by artist Kyle Lambert.

Stranger Things4 Title Tease: Get a sneak peek at the Stranger Things 4 episode titles ahead of the Summer 2022 premiere.

Retail Pop-Up Tour: Join Randy Havens (Mr. Clarke) on a tour of our first-ever Stranger Things pop-up stores now open in New York City's Times Square and at The Americana at Brand in Los Angeles. These retail experiences will offer fans access to unique memorabilia and merchandise as well as the chance to journey through iconic show locations like Joyce's house, the Palace Arcade, Starcourt Mall, the Russian Lab, the Upside Down, and Hawkins High. Sign up to visit HERE.

How We Stranger Things Day Spotlight: An inside look at how to celebrate the day from some of our amazing creators and collectors. Great inspo for next year or any day you want to celebrate Stranger Things!

Cast Transformations: From streetwear to stranger, watch the cast transform into their new looks for Stranger Things 4.

Looking for ways to celebrate Eleven & Co.all year round? Check out our Stranger Things Day preview guide to find out how to get your hands on the latest merch (and so much more.)

And that's a wrap on Stranger Things Day 2021. Same time next year, nerds! To stay updated on all things Stranger Things, follow our official social channels and tune in Summer 2022 for Stranger Things 4, only on Netflix.

Facebook: @StrangerThingsTV

Instagram: @StrangerThingsTV

Twitter: @Stranger_Things

Disclaimer

Netflix Inc. published this content on 06 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2021 23:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
