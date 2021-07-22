NETGEAR : AND VUWALL PARTNER TO ENABLE NEXT-GENERATION VIDEO WALL DEPLOYMENTS

San Jose, CA - July 22nd, 2021 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announces a partnership with VuWall, a global technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions. Certification of NETGEAR's M4250 and M4300 line of AV switches with VuWall's video wall control technology will reduce integration time and lower the cost of video wall deployments. The NETGEAR and VuWall partnership is accelerating the AV over IP transition in the Professional Audio Visual market by simplifying deployments and eliminating complexity.

NETGEAR's M4250 and M4300 line of AV switches are certified to operate seamlessly with VuWall's line of VuScape controllers, VuStream encoders and decoders and the TRx Centralized Management Platform. VuWall software and NETGEAR's AV switches comprise the core of an enterprise's IP video wall network. Together, the companies provide the ideal building blocks for a scalable and worry-free AV over IP deployment by ensuring interoperability between all the different devices that share the same network, enabling multiple brands to work together harmoniously.

With an interoperable platform built on an open architecture, VuWall provides a versatile solution with powerful features that simplify multi-surface display management. NETGEAR's Pro AV line of network switches comes pre-configured to handle the complex multicasting of AV signals with the capability of managing huge amounts of data in high-traffic environments. Together, NETGEAR and VuWall provide the ideal combination of software and hardware to facilitate network configuration, source management and content distribution across multi-displays and video walls in an AV over IP network.

Managing AV over IP networks that typically carry large amounts of data traffic is a known industry challenge. VuWall and NETGEAR are simplifying the configuration and control of the various AV devices and the routing of AV signals originating from a multitude of sources, in different source formats, to multiple displays throughout an organization. The VuWall TRx management platform along with the M4250 and M4300 line of AV switches provide an easy-to-use drag-and-drop interface connecting any source to any display, for simplified configuration and control that anyone can use, without the need for any programming.

'Partnering with VuWall was a natural fit as we share the common goal of helping the AV integrator community succeed in their AV over IP deployments. In addition to our integrated AV-focused technology offerings, we are commited to educating and providing the integrator community with project design support,' said Laurent Masia, Director, Managed Switches and ProAV Engineering Services at NETGEAR. 'VuWall and NETGEAR bring simplicity and modularity that the market is seeking, while leveraging the latest technology developments in graphics, video processing, and IP-based AV networking.'

'We are thrilled to be partnering with NETGEAR. Investing in integration and extensive interoperability testing helps our customers deliver projects on schedule and within budget,' said Paul Vander Plaetse, founder and CEO at VuWall. 'Like many other manufacturers, we are leveraging the flexibility of AV over IP for performance and flexibility, but NETGEAR and VuWall have gone the extra mile to develop solutions that are focused on the simplification and usability of today's AV over IP infrastructure, facilitating project deployment and increasing productivity.'

To learn more about the NETGEAR and VuWall Solution, watch our webinar on demand: 'Selecting the Right Building Blocks to Simplify Complex AV over IP Deployments' by clicking here: vuwall.com/netgear-webinar-vod

About VuWall

VuWall, a global technology leader in video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions, has pioneered a new disruptive hybrid technology, VuTrex™, that bridges AV, IT, and IP systems to seamlessly manage and control visual content throughout organizations. VuWall delivers a state-of-the-art ecosystem of video wall controllers, encoders, and decoders - all managed by their unique TRx Centralized Management Platform, eliminating the complexity of traditional video wall control and signal distribution over IP, without any programming. VuWall is recognized for its innovative solutions that increase productivity and enhance visualization experiences in control rooms and corporate workspaces. The VuWall ecosystem, powered by VuTrex technology, sets a new industry benchmark in ease of use and deployment for the most effective distribution of any source to any type of display in professional and mission-critical applications. Its award-winning solutions power more than 2,000 video walls in some of the world's most prestigious Fortune 500 companies in more than 45 countries. VuWall is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with European offices in Tübingen, Germany. For more information, visit vuwall.com or get in touch at sales@vuwall.com.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagramand our blogat NETGEAR.com.

Source: NETGEAR - G