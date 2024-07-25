New appointments throughout the company position NETGEAR for advancement and long-term value creation

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leader in advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world, today announced several new additions to its leadership bench. The new board member and executives follow the appointment of CJ Prober as NETGEAR’s CEO earlier this year, and join the robust group of accomplished leaders at NETGEAR.

“These talented executives bring incredible pedigrees, subject matter expertise and track records to our team. Collaborating with the rest of our talented team, they will contribute to delivering exceptional products and services to our customers across the globe,” said CJ Prober, Chief Executive Officer, NETGEAR. “As we look forward, these leaders will be instrumental in supporting the transformation of our businesses and driving long-term value creation for shareholders.”

Laura Orvidas joined the NETGEAR Board of Directors this month. She is the Chief Executive Officer of onXmaps, a leading consumer subscription company that helps inform, inspire, and empower outdoor enthusiasts. Prior to onX, Orvidas spent almost 18 years at Amazon in various positions before assuming the role of Vice President, Consumer Electronics, and Amazon Basics private label. Her consumer electronics and subscription experience will be instrumental to the future business transformation of NETGEAR.

Pramod Badjate brings his extensive experience in leading large networking businesses to his new role of President and GM of NETGEAR for Business. He invested his entire career in enterprise networking at Cisco, Ruckus Networks and, most recently, as the Group Vice President and General Manager for the Cognitive Campus business at Arista Networks. His invaluable experience as an engineering and product leader and proven track record as a general manager will help spur the continued growth of NETGEAR’s AV and IT businesses.

Kirsten Daru joins NETGEAR as the new General Counsel and Chief Privacy Officer with a strong background serving in similar roles with top technology companies. She spent over 11 years at Electronic Arts (EA) where she was appointed its first Chief Privacy Officer. After EA, she served as the General Counsel of Tile and when the company merged with Life360 she was appointed General Counsel of the combined company. She brings a reputation as a strategic leader to NETGEAR, focused on fostering a competitive marketplace where innovation can thrive.

Fiona Spratt steps into a new role at NETGEAR as the Senior Vice President of People, after being with the company for more than 10 years where she moved up the ranks of the HR department in Europe. She also successfully led the project to relocate NETGEAR’s international headquarters in Cork, Ireland, to accommodate a new software development center of excellence. In doing so, she played a critical role in helping the company to accelerate its transformation towards becoming more software-centric by leveraging the pipeline of diverse talent in Ireland. As a global leader, she will be responsible for helping to evolve NETGEAR’s culture for the benefit of current and future employees worldwide.

Antonio López Reus comes to NETGEAR as the new vice president of Strategy and Strategic Partnerships. He joins the company from Amazon, where he led revenue-generating partnerships for the Alexa Smart Home product line. Prior to Amazon, he managed Product Partnerships for Tile, bringing the technology to leading brands including Fitbit, Skullcandy, Google Home, and Alexa. Prior to his roles with Amazon and Tile, he led Asia-Pacific and Emerging Channels for Google Nest and was a Principal for the Boston Consulting Group. His wealth of experience and industry relationships will help NETGEAR discover and validate new opportunities for growth.

More information about the full NETGEAR executive team can be found here and the Board of Directors here.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play. The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Press Room or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2024 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Source: NETGEAR-G

Source: NETGEAR, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725065008/en/