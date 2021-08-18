NETGEAR : EXTRON AND NETGEAR ANNOUNCE INTEROPERABILITY ENABLING EASIER DEPLOYMENT OF AV OVER IP

San Jose, CA - Aug 18, 2021 - NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products in the professional audio/video market, today announced another milestone for the popular M4250 and M4300 Pro AV series switches. AV technology innovator, Extron, has certified these versatile switches to work seamlessly with their powerful NAV® Series of Pro AV over IP products creating a powerful solution for today's IP-based AV workflows.

NETGEAR designed the new M4250 series switches with an easy-to-use web interface and profiles to help integrators overcome the typically tedious task of AV over IP switch configurations. The installer need only select the protocol and vendor, then select the applicable ports, and the NETGEAR switches automatically set the correct configuration parameters, resulting in less time spent by the installer on bringing up the AV system.

'AV market leaders like Extron are enthusiastic about the NETGEAR AV line,' said Laurent Masia, Director of Product Line Management for Managed Switches for NETGEAR. 'Extron's products are used in a range of AV applications around the world and this interoperability certification between NETGEAR switches and Extron's NAV products will result in a higher level of system and solution assurance for customers.'

Rigorous interoperability testing of the M4250 and M4300 series included not just Extron's patented PURE3® codec on their NAV platform, but also included commonly used AES67 and Dante audio setups. Additionally, the Extron test team relied on NETGEAR's IGMP Plus™ to ensure optimal functionality for multicast implementations.

'Extron's streaming AV products rely on a solid network to ensure our customers receive the highest quality product experience possible,' noted Casey Hall, Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Marketing at Extron. 'NETGEAR's commitment to the Pro AV community is evident by the solid performance of the M4250 and M4300 series switches. These switches offer our customers a variety of sizes and work extremely well with our NAV and other IP-based AV products.'

NETGEAR's M4250 Series Switches

The new AV Line of M4250 switches are engineered for AV over IP and designed for clean integration in an AV rack, under a table, or behind a display. Models with PoE+ and Ultra 90 PoE++ allow powering of AV endpoints and more. The M4250 AV line supports NETGEAR IGMP Plus, Auto-LAG, and Auto-Trunk for automatic and dynamic configuration for multiple switches.

NETGEAR's M4300 Series Switches

The widely respected M4300 series switches offer a variety of models to address customer's port count and connectivity requirements. They can also be stacked, thus enabling larger AV configurations. NETGEAR IGMP Plus ensures robust multicast performance without fear of flooding the network. The M4300 is PoE+ capable, has a non-blocking backplane, and is designed to deliver superior multicast performance for a range of AV over IP protocols.

Wide Range of Applications

From conference rooms to college campuses to sports and performing arts venues, the NETGEAR M4250 and M4300 switches are proven around the world. The Extron validation opens the door to more venues and applications such as Active Learning Centers, Huddle Spaces, Digital Signage, High-end Residential and many more. NETGEAR and Extron make it possible for customers to harness the performance and reliability of IP technology for AV applications.

For more information on NETGEAR Pro AV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com/proav.

For more information on the Extron NAV AV over IP solution, please visit Extron.com/nav.

+++

About Extron

Extron - The AV Technology Leader. Every day, millions of people around the world are having their experiences enhanced by Extron audiovisual signal processing, distribution, and control solutions. We design advanced technologies to create better looking images, higher quality sound, systems that are easier to control and work more reliably. Our powerful asset management tools are helping technology professionals efficiently manage large numbers of audiovisual systems deployed throughout their enterprises and institutions. Extron AV technology solutions serve the diverse needs of organizations around the world and are deployed in a wide variety of corporate, educational, government, healthcare, retail, and entertainment applications. To learn more about Extron, https://www.extron.com/featured/The-AV-Technology-Leader/corporate.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Facebook for NETGEAR Business, Instagram and our blog at NETGEAR.com.

U.S. Media Contact: PressRelations@NETGEAR.com; NETGEAR@accesstheagency.com

U.S. Sales Inquiries: (408) 907-8000, sales@netgear.com