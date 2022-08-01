Log in
    NTGR   US64111Q1040

NETGEAR, INC.

(NTGR)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
25.85 USD   +0.27%
07/29NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Apple, Amazon -2-
DJ
07/28Netgear Q2 Tops Street Estimates; Issues Q3 Guidance; Shares Rise Thursday
MT
07/28Raymond James Cuts NETGEAR's Price Target to $25 From $27, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
NETGEAR : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/01/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Kim Andrew Wonki
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
NETGEAR, INC. [NTGR] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
SVP, Legal and Corp Dev /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
350 E. PLUMERIA DR.
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN JOSE CA 95134
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Kim Andrew Wonki
350 E. PLUMERIA DR.

SAN JOSE, CA95134

SVP, Legal and Corp Dev
Signatures
/s/ Andrew W. Kim 2022-08-01
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) 25% of the option grant is exerciseable on 5/16/2014, and 1/48 of the option grant is exerciseable each month thereafter.
(2) 25% of the option grant is exercisable on 6/3/2015, and 1/48 of the option grant is exercisable each month thereafter
(3) This Option shall be exercisable, in whole or in part, in accordance with the following schedule: 25% of the Shares subject to the Option shall vest twelve months after the Vesting Start Date, and 1/48 of the Shares subject to the Option shall vest each month thereafter, subject to the Optionee continuing to be a Service Provider on such dates.
(4) This Option shall be exercisable, in whole or in part, in accordance with the following schedule: 25% of the Shares subject to the Option shall vest twelve months after the Vesting Start Date, June 1, 2017, and 1/48 of the Shares subject to the Option shall vest each month thereafter, subject to the Optionee continuing to be a Service Provider on such dates.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Netgear Inc. published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 21:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
