NETGEAR : Expands Line of Ethernet Switches Engineered for Professional Audio / Video Applications

Out-of-box AV functionality combined with a new user interface and large PoE budgets make it easier for AV professionals to deploy and operationalize AV networks

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the expansion of its new series of IP switches designed and purpose built for the growing audio and video over IP (AV-over-IP) market. Dubbed the AV Line, these products combine years of networking expertise with best practices from experts in the professional AV market.

The M4250 switches are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. The sleek, black enclosure provides port and activity status on the front panel, with all power and network cabling neatly organized on the rear panel. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR leads the industry with AV specific configuration presets that dramatically simplify deployment of AV networks. The NETGEAR® IGMP Plus™ functionality along with new Auto-LAG and Auto-Trunk features allow Pro AV installers to connect multiple M4250 switches together seamlessly without compromising audio and video signal quality and integrity. Removing complex configuration tasks enables the installer to focus on other important aspects of an AV install job, saving both time and money.

“NETGEAR has pioneered IP switches that address the specific needs of the Pro AV industry by closely collaborating with professional audio-visual installers to better understand the unique challenges they face with AV deployments,” said Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of NETGEAR. “Out-of-the-box AV functionality, AV configuration presets, an AV friendly user interface design, and large PoE budgets make NETGEAR’s AV Line the industry’s most comprehensive offering of network switches for AV-over-IP.”

Pro AV installers no longer need to compromise the usability of their AV network with complex switch settings that are not AV-friendly and commands that are typical of switches that were designed for an IT network as opposed to an AV network. The new AV interface of the M4250 switch presents the common AV controls with user-selectable profiles up front, making it a snap to ensure the settings are correct for specific audio or video applications.

The M4250 switches are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. The sleek, black enclosure provides port and activity status on the front panel, with all power and network cabling neatly organized on the rear panel. The M4250 switches can also be reverse mounted in an AV rack if that is what an installer prefers. Additional options for mounting the switch outside a rack, such as VESA mounts, are also available. The M4250 switches come with pre-drilled universal threaded holes located on the bottom and the front of each switch.

The AV Line of M4250 switches maintains the same out-of-the-box AV friendly functionality found on the popular M4300 and M4500 switches for the industry’s most popular AV-over-IP encoders and decoders. As such, deploying multicast AV over IP networks with the M4250 switches is a simple plug in and turn on operation.

Pro AV installers can take advantage of free design services offered by NETGEAR’s Pro AV Engineering Services team that comprises AV over IP experts located strategically around the world to enable rapid turnaround to installer requests. Installers are encouraged to reach out to the Pro AV Engineering Services team for upcoming projects via email: ProAVDesign@netgear.com.

Availability:

The new NETGEAR AV Line M4250 series switches and AVB licenses will be available in the US Europe and the APAC region as of late-February 2021:

NEW M4250 SWITCHES ANNOUNCED TODAY MODEL PART NUMBER TOTAL PORTS POE BUDGET OPTIONAL AVB LICENSE PART NUMBER M4250-26G4F-PoE+ GSM4230P 30 300W AVB4230P M4250-26G4XF-PoE+ GSM4230PX 30 480W AVB4230PX M4250-26G4F-PoE++ GSM4230UP 30 1,4440W AVB4230UP M4250-40G8F-PoE+ GSM4248P 48 480W AVB4248P M4250-40G8XF-PoE+ GSM4248PX 48 960W AVB4248PX M4250-40G8XF-PoE++ GSM4248UX 48 2,880W AVB4248UX

M4250 SWITCHES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED (Sept/15/2020) MODEL PART NUMBER TOTAL PORTS POE BUDGET OPTIONAL AVB LICENSE PART NUMBER M4250-10G2F-PoE+ GSM4212P 12 125W AVB4212P M4250-10G2XF-PoE+ GSM4212PX 12 240W AVB4212PX M4250-10G2XF-PoE++ GSM4212UX 12 720W AVB4212UX M4250-12M2XF MSM4214X 14 N/A AVB4214X M4250-16XF XSM4216F 16 N/A AVB4216F

About NETGEAR, Inc.

Since 1996, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world.. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, UHD streaming, online game play and more. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions from easy-to-use high-performance Orbi Mesh WiFi systems, the Nighthawk portfolio of WiFi routers, cable modems and mobile wireless, cloud-based subscription services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products and video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

