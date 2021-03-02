Log in
NETGEAR, INC.

(NTGR)
NETGEAR : Expands Line of Ethernet Switches Engineered for Professional Audio / Video Applications

03/02/2021
Out-of-box AV functionality combined with a new user interface and large PoE budgets make it easier for AV professionals to deploy and operationalize AV networks

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses of all sizes, today announced the expansion of its new series of IP switches designed and purpose built for the growing audio and video over IP (AV-over-IP) market. Dubbed the AV Line, these products combine years of networking expertise with best practices from experts in the professional AV market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210302005439/en/

The M4250 switches are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. The sleek, black enclosure provides port and activity status on the front panel, with all power and network cabling neatly organized on the rear panel. (Photo: Business Wire)

The M4250 switches are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. The sleek, black enclosure provides port and activity status on the front panel, with all power and network cabling neatly organized on the rear panel. (Photo: Business Wire)

NETGEAR leads the industry with AV specific configuration presets that dramatically simplify deployment of AV networks. The NETGEAR® IGMP Plus™ functionality along with new Auto-LAG and Auto-Trunk features allow Pro AV installers to connect multiple M4250 switches together seamlessly without compromising audio and video signal quality and integrity. Removing complex configuration tasks enables the installer to focus on other important aspects of an AV install job, saving both time and money.

NETGEAR has pioneered IP switches that address the specific needs of the Pro AV industry by closely collaborating with professional audio-visual installers to better understand the unique challenges they face with AV deployments,” said Patrick Lo, Chairman and CEO of NETGEAR. “Out-of-the-box AV functionality, AV configuration presets, an AV friendly user interface design, and large PoE budgets make NETGEAR’s AV Line the industry’s most comprehensive offering of network switches for AV-over-IP.

Pro AV installers no longer need to compromise the usability of their AV network with complex switch settings that are not AV-friendly and commands that are typical of switches that were designed for an IT network as opposed to an AV network. The new AV interface of the M4250 switch presents the common AV controls with user-selectable profiles up front, making it a snap to ensure the settings are correct for specific audio or video applications.

The M4250 switches are designed for clean integration with traditional rack-mounted AV equipment. The sleek, black enclosure provides port and activity status on the front panel, with all power and network cabling neatly organized on the rear panel. The M4250 switches can also be reverse mounted in an AV rack if that is what an installer prefers. Additional options for mounting the switch outside a rack, such as VESA mounts, are also available. The M4250 switches come with pre-drilled universal threaded holes located on the bottom and the front of each switch.

The AV Line of M4250 switches maintains the same out-of-the-box AV friendly functionality found on the popular M4300 and M4500 switches for the industry’s most popular AV-over-IP encoders and decoders. As such, deploying multicast AV over IP networks with the M4250 switches is a simple plug in and turn on operation.

Pro AV installers can take advantage of free design services offered by NETGEAR’s Pro AV Engineering Services team that comprises AV over IP experts located strategically around the world to enable rapid turnaround to installer requests. Installers are encouraged to reach out to the Pro AV Engineering Services team for upcoming projects via email: ProAVDesign@netgear.com.

Availability:

The new NETGEAR AV Line M4250 series switches and AVB licenses will be available in the US Europe and the APAC region as of late-February 2021:

NEW M4250 SWITCHES ANNOUNCED TODAY

MODEL

PART NUMBER

TOTAL PORTS

POE BUDGET

OPTIONAL AVB LICENSE PART NUMBER

M4250-26G4F-PoE+

GSM4230P

30

300W

AVB4230P

M4250-26G4XF-PoE+

GSM4230PX

30

480W

AVB4230PX

M4250-26G4F-PoE++

GSM4230UP

30

1,4440W

AVB4230UP

M4250-40G8F-PoE+

GSM4248P

48

480W

AVB4248P

M4250-40G8XF-PoE+

GSM4248PX

48

960W

AVB4248PX

M4250-40G8XF-PoE++

GSM4248UX

48

2,880W

AVB4248UX

M4250 SWITCHES PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED (Sept/15/2020)

MODEL

PART NUMBER

TOTAL PORTS

POE BUDGET

OPTIONAL AVB LICENSE PART NUMBER

M4250-10G2F-PoE+

GSM4212P

12

125W

AVB4212P

M4250-10G2XF-PoE+

GSM4212PX

12

240W

AVB4212PX

M4250-10G2XF-PoE++

GSM4212UX

12

720W

AVB4212UX

M4250-12M2XF

MSM4214X

14

N/A

AVB4214X

M4250-16XF

XSM4216F

16

N/A

AVB4216F

Contact your local AV distributor for pricing.

For complete information on the AV Line of M4250 switches, please visit NETGEAR.com/avline.

For more information on NETGEAR Pro AV products and services, please visit NETGEAR.com/proav.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

Since 1996, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world.. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, UHD streaming, online game play and more. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions from easy-to-use high-performance Orbi Mesh WiFi systems, the Nighthawk portfolio of WiFi routers, cable modems and mobile wireless, cloud-based subscription services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products and video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

©2021 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for NETGEAR, Inc.: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Specifically, statements concerning NETGEAR's business and the expected performance characteristics, specifications, reliability, market acceptance, market growth, specific uses, user feedback and market position of

NETGEAR's products and technology are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the following: the actual price, performance and ease-of-use of NETGEAR's products may not meet the price, performance and ease-of-use requirements of customers; product performance may be adversely affected by real world operating conditions; failure of products may under certain circumstances cause permanent loss of end user data; new viruses or Internet threats may develop that challenge the effectiveness of security features in NETGEAR's products; the ability of NETGEAR to market and sell its products and technology; the impact and pricing of competing products; and the introduction of alternative technological solutions. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect NETGEAR and its business are detailed in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NETGEAR undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Source: NETGEAR-G


© Business Wire 2021
