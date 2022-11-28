Advanced search
NETGEAR, INC.

(NTGR)
NETGEAR, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
Netgear Posts Lower Q3 Results; Issues Q4 Revenue Outlook; Shares Drop Thursday
Raymond James Trims NETGEAR's Price Target to $23 From $25, Maintains Outperform Rating
NETGEAR to Host 2022 Virtual Financial Analyst Day

11/28/2022
NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, will host a virtual financial analyst day on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Company’s executive team will present their vision for NETGEAR at the event.

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on NETGEAR’s IR website.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

For more than 25 years, NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has been the innovative leader in connecting the world to the internet with advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses and service providers around the world. As staying connected has become more important than ever, NETGEAR delivers award-winning network solutions for remote work, distance learning, ultra-high def streaming, online game play and more. To enable people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to providing a range of connected solutions. From ultra-premium Orbi Mesh WiFi systems and high-performance Nighthawk routers, to high-speed cable modems and 5G mobile wireless products to cloud-based subscription services for network management and security, to smart networking products and Video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, NETGEAR keeps you connected. NETGEAR is headquartered in San Jose, California. Learn more on the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

Source: NETGEAR-F

© 2022 NETGEAR, Inc. NETGEAR and the NETGEAR logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NETGEAR, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. Other brand and product names are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holder(s). The information contained herein is subject to change without notice. NETGEAR shall not be liable for technical or editorial errors or omissions contained herein. All rights reserved.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 927 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,19x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 558 M 558 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,60x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 771
Free-Float 97,1%
Managers and Directors
Chiu Shun Lo Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David John Henry President, Director & GM-Connected Home Products
Bryan D. Murray Vice President-Finance & Controller
Mark G. Merrill Vice President-Engineering
Michael F. Falcon Chief Operations Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETGEAR, INC.-33.86%558
WISTRON NEWEB CORPORATION7.69%1 073
SUMAVISION TECHNOLOGIES CO.,LTD.-43.60%990
KMW INC.-32.32%831
EVERTZ TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-6.39%701
RADA ELECTRONIC INDUSTRIES LTD.4.78%491