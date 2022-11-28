NETGEAR to Host 2022 Virtual Financial Analyst Day

NETGEAR, Inc., (NASDAQ: NTGR), a global networking company that delivers innovative networking and Internet connected products to consumers and businesses, will host a virtual financial analyst day on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The Company’s executive team will present their vision for NETGEAR at the event.

Date: Thursday, December 1, 2022

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

The presentation will be webcast on NETGEAR’s IR website at http://investor.netgear.com/. Interested parties should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes before the scheduled start time. The webcast replay will be available as soon as possible following the event on NETGEAR’s IR website.

