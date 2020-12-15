Netgear : Named as CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for the Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripheral Categories

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the leading provider of award-winning connected products designed to simplify and improve people's lives, is announcing that it has been named a CES® 2021 Innovation Awards Honoree for several products in the categories of Smart Home, Gaming and Computer Peripherals. The announcement was made ahead of the first-ever, all-digital CES 2021, the world’s most influential technology event, happening Jan. 11-14th, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005438/en/

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics and design.

NETGEAR is honored to have again been recognized for the 2021 CES Innovation Award Honoree in the following categories:

Computer Peripherals & Accessories:

Orbi WiFi 6 DOCSIS3.1 Cable Mesh System (CBK752) is the industry's first WiFi 6 mesh system with a built-in DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem to provide multi-gig internet broadband capability combined with the best WiFi performance and coveragei. It has the capacity to effectively handle the increasing number of devices in your home while enjoying high-performance WiFi coverage, at the same time saving cost by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees from your internet provider. Dedicated quad-stream WiFi 6 backhaul connecting the modem router to the satellites enables the WiFi mesh, capable of multi-gigabit internet speeds, to reach every corner of your home.

Smart Home:

Orbi Pro WiFi 6 (SXK80) Tri-band Mesh System is "Office-in-a-Box" for the work from home and home-based businesses. The systems serve as router, Ethernet switches and high-performance WiFi 6 access points. The tri-band mesh system, comprised of a base router with satellites, is designed to provide the home office with next-level coverage, speed, and connection capacity for the ultimate business-grade WiFi experience. With full network isolation between 4 SSIDs (with VLANs), the Orbi Pro WiFi 6 Mesh System provides secure and separate sub-networks for the home office, household family WiFi, guest WiFi and IoT or administrative.

Gaming:

Nighthawk Pro Gaming XR1000 WiFi 6 Router leverages state-of-the-art software to optimize internet connectivity by stabilizing ping, reducing lag spikes, and keeping you in the game with reliable wired and wireless connectivity for fast-paced gaming. WiFi 6 allows more devices to connect and stream simultaneously by effectively packing and scheduling data. Plus enjoy blazing-fast up to 5.4Gbps WiFi speeds, with a tri-core 1.5GHz Processor to make online and network gaming frustration-free.

“Innovation is at the core of what has made NETGEAR a pioneer and leader in this industry. We lead with innovation developing new products to help make people’s lives easier and more enjoyable through connectivity,” said Patrick Lo, CEO and co-founder of NETGEAR. “It is our great pleasure to once again be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for innovation in design and technology as we now reach the 25th anniversary for NETGEAR in January 2021. It is great to see that the products we design continue to be more relevant for today and the future than they have ever been.”

The CES 2021 Innovation Awards Honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. Additional honorees will be revealed during CES 2021 on Jan. 11, 2021.

About NETGEAR, Inc.

NETGEAR® (NASDAQ: NTGR) has pioneered advanced networking technologies for homes, businesses, and service providers around the world since 1996 and leads the industry with a broad range of award-winning products designed to simplify and improve people's lives. By enabling people to collaborate and connect to a world of information and entertainment, NETGEAR is dedicated to delivering innovative and advanced connected solutions ranging from mobile and cloud-based services for enhanced control and security, to smart networking products, video over Ethernet for Pro AV applications, easy-to-use WiFi solutions and performance gaming routers to enhance online game play.

The company is headquartered out of San Jose, Calif. with offices located around the globe. More information is available from the NETGEAR Investor Page or by calling (408) 907-8000. Connect with NETGEAR: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the NETGEAR blog at NETGEAR.com.

Source: NETGEAR-G

iMaximum wireless signal rate derived from IEEE 802.11specifications. Actual data throughput and wireless coverage will vary and be lowered by network and environmental conditions, including network traffic volume, device limitations, and building construction. NETGEAR makes no representations or warranties about this product’s compatibility with future standards. Up to 10.8Gbps wireless speeds achieved when connecting to other 802.11ax 10.8Gbps devices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005438/en/