Paris – June, 29th 2023 –Gamestream, world leader in white label B2B Cloud Gaming solutions, and Netgem Group, pioneer in the ‘Digital Entertainment' market, announce their partnership. The new unified proposition will integrate for the first time Gaming with TV streaming entertainment into the service package of telecom operators reaching millions of end users.

The birth of a unified entertainment service for the B2B2C market

Netgem develops, distributes and operates netgem.tv, a B2B2C TV streaming solution. The service enables operators and digital content publishers to create or boost their entertainment offering that is accessible on multiple devices.

Gamestream offers telecom operators in both B2B and B2B2C models its cloud gaming technology. The company provides high performance and low latency streaming in tandem with a vast array of award-winning video games from HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™, Garfield Lasagna Party and Overcooked! 2.

This partnership between Gamestream and Netgem will give birth to a new unified entertainment experience. The service will transform TV and Mobile into an interactive entertainment HUB for families, allowing for a multi-player approach that also enables fan communities. The service will be distributed to Telcos across EMEA (Europe, Middle East & Africa) in a market of more than 100 million TV subscribers of telecom operators.

The latter will have access to a catalog of hundreds of cult licenses intended for a family audience, with additional games added each month.

New cross-content experiences

This partnership also paves the way for new interactive experiences built from rich content, such as cross-content recommendations so users can switch from video content to a game and vice versa.

Ivan Lebeau, Co-founder and President of Gamestream, reminds us: “With Netgem, we are shaping the entertainment of tomorrow, today. Our unified offer meets real challenges for telecom operators – increasing revenue per subscriber thanks to innovative services, while capturing their attention by building their loyalty to the entire content ecosystem.”

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of the Netgem Group, shared:“Young generations are seeking different ways of being entertained, increasingly on personal devices and in a snacking format. This is a strategic challenge for traditional Content channels and Telecom operators who have invested considerable amounts in building TV subscriber bases and invested in TV boxes sitting in customers homes. With this new proposition, precursing a more immersive television experience, we will contribute to making ‘Watching TV' an enticing experience again, and also offering entertainment for the whole family. We look forward to presenting this cross-content approach to our operator customers, who are looking for differentiation in their very competitive markets and ways to keep their existing TV, Fixed, and Mobile customer bases highly engaged. ”

About Gamestream

Gamestream is the world leader in white label B2B cloud gaming solutions. The French company has the technology to offer an unparalleled gaming experience to anyone, anywhere, anytime on any device. Its high-performance technology, combined with a catalogue of video games designed for a family environment, makes it the partner of choice for game publishers, telecom operators and hospitality companies.

Gamestream is deployed as a white label basis in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, including by Jio (India), Etisalat (UAE), Telkom Indonesia, Sunrise (Switzerland), Chunghwa Telecom (Taiwan), Bouygues Telecom (France), Telekom Slovenije (Slovenia) and the Accor hotel group.

In December 2020, Gamestream unveiled Pleio, its consumer Cloud Gaming brand, available as a world premiere from Bouygues Telecom. In January 2022, Ubisoft signed a technology partnership with Gamestream. For more information, please visit www.gamestream.biz.

About Netgem

Netgem is a key value-added intermediary between content publishers (cinema, TV, video games) and distributors such as telecom operators. Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of digital video entertainment services, integrating all live, on-demand and subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile, PC or TV screens.

Netgem.tv is distributed through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under

the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to over 600,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN : FR0004154060, Reuters : ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

www.netgem.com

