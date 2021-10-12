Log in
Netgem : Netgem announces a new contract with leading British operator TalkTalk Group to supply its NetgemTV platform for the launch of TalkTalk TV 4K

10/12/2021 | 01:05am EDT
Paris, October 12, 2021,

Netgem (Euronext Growth ALNTG) announces a new contract with leading UK operator TalkTalk Group to supply NetgemTV, its comprehensive multi-screen operated entertainment platform, for the launch of the next generation TalkTalk 4K TV service.

TalkTalk, the UK's leading provider of affordable, reliable, fair and accessible broadband connectivity, operates Britain's largest unbundled network, covering 96% of the population and 4.2 million connected premises. With 2.4 million Superfast Broadband customers already, TalkTalk intends to be at the heart of Britain's plans for Full Fibre, offering the best user experience for connected TV and streaming entertainment.

Netgem, already present in the United Kingdom with fifteen Fibre operators having adopted its NetgemTV platform, is strengthening its presence in this fast-growing market.

Thanks to Netgem's “Content-as-a-Service” business model, this new contract will generate recurring revenues as early as fiscal year 2021.

Mathias Hautefort, CEO of Netgem, says: “This new contract with TalkTalk Group demonstrates the relevance of Netgem's unique positioning in the fast-growing connected entertainment market. Netgem, thanks to its fully operated NetgemTV platform already market-tested with several operators in Britain in particular, and its expertise for concluding agreements with the largest content owners and OTT players, knows how to win the trust of Tier 1 operators.”

__________

contacts

Investor Relations and Analysts
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0) 6.23.31.06.53		 Press Relations
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0) 1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem develops, markets and operates the NetgemTV digital entertainment platform which allows telecommunications operators and digital content publishers to create or boost their entertainment offers in streaming mode, accessible on all screens, supplemented if necessary by optimized WiFi SuperStream.

Netgem deploys NetgemTV in Europe and the United States, according to a B2B “Content-as-a-Service” model, requiring no infrastructure investment and generating recurring income over time, indexed to the number of active end-users.

With more than 25 years of experience in the digital entertainment market, Netgem has acquired the recognition of leading telecommunications operators, the know-how necessary to conclude agreements with the largest content owners, and the right combination of hardware and software technological skills to offer its customers the most robust solutions.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN: FR0004154060, Reuters: ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ym5sZJdnkpfGmm1yl8ZsaWaZnGuVl2PFbmPHmJdrZ8yYcJ1lyJpnbMeVZnBimWpm
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/71450-2021-10-12-pr-signing-tt-eng-def.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2021 ActusNews
