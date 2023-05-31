Advanced search
    ALNTG   FR0004154060

NETGEM

(ALNTG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-05-31 am EDT
1.080 EUR   +0.47%
Netgem : Report of the joint general meeting of shareholders of May 25, 2023

05/31/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
Paris, May 30, 2023,

The joint general meeting of shareholders of NETGEM was held on May 25, 2023 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholder participation reached 54.697 % of the voting shares, representing 143 shareholders.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions, except for resolution 18, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on June 7, 2023 and payable on June 9, 2023.

NETGEM warmly thanks its shareholders who participated in this meeting.

Financial communication calendar

  • H1 2022 results Friday, July 28, 2023

  • Trading update Thursday, October 19, 2023

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations
Bertrand Soleil
bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com
+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53		 Press Relations
Patricia Ouaki
patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr
+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of services around digital video entertainment, integrating all live, on-demand or subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile screens, PCs or TV.

The netgem.tv product is distributed, through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 600,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN : FR0004154060, Reuters : ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)


This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xXBvksmaYW3Hm5qcYciZZ2hkamZllmibbZPIyJdtZJ2XmXFkxm5lmZ2dZnFhl2Vv
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/80209-2023-05-26-pr-compte-rendu-ago-netgem-eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2023 33,3 M 35,5 M 35,5 M
Net income 2023 1,06 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net cash 2023 5,48 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,2x
Yield 2023 3,72%
Capitalization 31,6 M 33,9 M 33,7 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,78x
EV / Sales 2024 0,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart NETGEM
Duration : Period :
NETGEM Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETGEM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Average target price 1,70 €
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mathias Hautefort Chief Executive Officer
Sandrine Alexandre Management Controller
Joseph Haddad Chairman
Jean-François Galtier Chief Technology Officer
Isabelle Bordry Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETGEM16.59%34
MICROSOFT CORPORATION38.11%2 462 708
SYNOPSYS INC.39.29%70 728
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.42.14%64 013
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE21.66%57 425
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION31.22%43 396
