Netgem : Report of the joint general meeting of shareholders of May 25, 2023

Paris, May 30, 2023,

The joint general meeting of shareholders of NETGEM was held on May 25, 2023 at the head office under the chairmanship of Mr. Joseph Haddad, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Shareholder participation reached 54.697 % of the voting shares, representing 143 shareholders.

The shareholders approved all the resolutions, except for resolution 18, following the recommendations of the Board of Directors. In particular, they decided to pay a dividend of €0.05 per share, detached on June 7, 2023 and payable on June 9, 2023.

NETGEM warmly thanks its shareholders who participated in this meeting.

Financial communication calendar

H1 2022 results Friday, July 28, 2023

Trading update Thursday, October 19, 2023

Press releases are distributed before market opening.

Contacts

Investor and Analyst Relations

Bertrand Soleil

bertrand.soleil@double-digit.com

+33 (0)6.23.31.06.53 Press Relations

Patricia Ouaki

patricia.ouaki@forcemedia.fr

+33 (0)1.44.40.24.01

About Netgem

Netgem operates the netgem.tv platform of services around digital video entertainment, integrating all live, on-demand or subscription content available on the market, and accessible by all family members on mobile screens, PCs or TV.

The netgem.tv product is distributed, through a network of fixed telecom operators in Europe, under the operator's brand (B2B2C model) to more than 600,000 subscriber households.

Netgem is listed on Euronext Growth.

(ISIN : FR0004154060, Reuters : ETGM.PA, Bloomberg: ALNTG FP)

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: xXBvksmaYW3Hm5qcYciZZ2hkamZllmibbZPIyJdtZJ2XmXFkxm5lmZ2dZnFhl2Vv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:

Inside Information:

- other releases Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/80209-2023-05-26-pr-compte-rendu-ago-netgem-eng.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

© 2023 ActusNews