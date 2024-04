NETGEM is an independent provider of ultra-broadband consumer services. The customers managed by the group are located in Europe, mainly in France, in the United Kingdom and in Finland. They are managed for NETGEM's own account (in France) and for the account of third-party operators. In France, the group operates in rural areas in conjunction with infrastructure investments underwritten by public authorities aiming to reduce the digital divide and improve regional planning. NETGEM stands out thanks to its end-to-end technological mastery of its digital TV, video and music streaming offer. The group has a unified and unique experience on TV, mobile and voice control, including the biggest brands of local and global content.

Sector Software