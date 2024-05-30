Netgem: targets confirmed for fiscal 2024

Netgem on Thursday confirmed its financial targets for 2024, while declaring itself open to strategic opportunities should they arise.



The French group - which offers a B2B platform of technology services dedicated to cinema, audiovisual and video games, says it still expects recurring revenue growth accompanied by improved profitability in 2024.



In particular, it explains that it is pursuing its growth strategy in the European entertainment technology market.



"Our ambition is to become the new benchmark partner for audiovisual creation and exhibitors/distributors - primarily telecom operators and media groups - by providing them with our technological and business know-how in an end-to-end 360° vision", explains Mathias Hautefort, Netgem's CEO.



Netgem's development strategy is based on the signing of new content partnerships, which are attracting new distributors, and on the enhancement of its service offering.



The latter, which depends on software innovation, is made possible by the high recurrence of the platform's subscription revenues, explains the media group.



In its press release, Netgem also states that it is open to strategic opportunities in order to achieve its growth objectives.



Listed on the Paris Bourse, the share price was little changed at midday on Thursday, posting a decline of around 0.2%.



