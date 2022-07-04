NETinfo : General and Extraordinary General Meetings Decisions

NET info

1 July 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

At the 21st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of NETinfo PLC, which was held on Friday, 1 July 2022 at the Company's offices, 23, Aglantzia Street,

2108 Nicosia, the following were resolved:

The Management Reports of the Board of Directors and of the auditors for the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved. The following Board members were re-elected: Messrs. Vassos Aristodemou, Andreas Petrides, Polycarpos Hadjikyriacos, Orlando Castelanos, Zoe Zafeiropoulou, Constantinos Constantinou, Michalis Kammas, Epameinondas Metaxas, Pavlos Josephides and Ioannis Ninios. It was decided that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for 2022 remains the same. The re-election of the company's auditors KPMG Ltd for 2022 was approved and the Board of Directors was authorized to negotiate their remuneration.

Yours,

Vassos Aristodemou

President and CEO