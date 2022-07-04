Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Cyprus
  4. CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. NETinfo Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NETIN   CY0106391119

NETINFO PLC

(NETIN)
End-of-day quote CYPRUS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-06-23
1.200 EUR   -.--%
11:03aNETINFO : General and Extraordinary General Meetings Decisions
PU
06/24NETINFO : partners with Microsoft to offer its Digital Banking Platform on Microsoft Azure cloud
PU
05/10NETinfo Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NETinfo : General and Extraordinary General Meetings Decisions

07/04/2022 | 11:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NET info

1 July 2022

ANNOUNCEMENT

At the 21st Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of NETinfo PLC, which was held on Friday, 1 July 2022 at the Company's offices, 23, Aglantzia Street,

2108 Nicosia, the following were resolved:

  1. The Management Reports of the Board of Directors and of the auditors for the Company's Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 were approved.
  2. The following Board members were re-elected: Messrs. Vassos Aristodemou, Andreas Petrides, Polycarpos Hadjikyriacos, Orlando Castelanos, Zoe Zafeiropoulou, Constantinos Constantinou, Michalis Kammas, Epameinondas Metaxas, Pavlos Josephides and Ioannis Ninios.
  3. It was decided that the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors for 2022 remains the same.
  4. The re-election of the company's auditors KPMG Ltd for 2022 was approved and the Board of Directors was authorized to negotiate their remuneration.

Yours,

Vassos Aristodemou

President and CEO

Disclaimer

NETinfo plc published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 15:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETINFO PLC
11:03aNETINFO : General and Extraordinary General Meetings Decisions
PU
06/24NETINFO : partners with Microsoft to offer its Digital Banking Platform on Microsoft Azure..
PU
05/10NETinfo Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/09NETINFO : and Intracom Telecom enter a strategic partnership for the delivery of cutting-e..
PU
2021NETINFO : Equality Employer certification for NETinfo
PU
2021Aγορά Ομολόγων
PU
2021Aγορά Ομολόγω
PU
2021NETinfo Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
2020Netinfo plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020Netinfo plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,17 M 4,34 M 4,34 M
Net income 2021 -0,80 M -0,83 M -0,83 M
Net Debt 2021 3,30 M 3,43 M 3,43 M
P/E ratio 2021 -19,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,03x
EV / Sales 2021 4,54x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart NETINFO PLC
Duration : Period :
NETinfo Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETINFO PLC-1.64%16
ORACLE CORPORATION-18.74%188 863
SAP SE-30.58%105 560
SERVICENOW INC.-25.38%97 095
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-18.58%31 354
PAYCOM SOFTWARE, INC.-29.87%16 900