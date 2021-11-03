Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

To: Unitholders of NetLink NBN Trust

Dear Sir/Madam

DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITHOLDERS OF NETLINK NBN TRUST (THE "TRUST") FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

We refer to the announcement dated 3 November 2021 on the Notice of Record Date and Distribution Payment Date. In accordance with section 33(2)(a)(ii) of the Business Trusts Act (Chapter 31A of Singapore), set out herein is the Trust's distribution policy and the measures and assumptions for deriving the amount available to be distributed to the Unitholders for the Trust's distribution period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021.

1. Distribution Details

We are pleased to inform you that a distribution in the amount of 2.56 Singapore cents per Unit is declared for the Trust's distribution period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 (the "Distribution"), and will be paid on 1 December 2021 by NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the Trust) (the "Trustee-Manager") as a distribution in cash to the Trust's unitholders (the "Unitholders").

Following are the important dates and times which Unitholders should note:

Distribution period : 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 Distribution amount : 2.56 Singapore cents per Unit Ex-distribution date and time : 16 November 2021 at 9.00 a.m. Record date and time : 17 November 2021 at 5.00 p.m. Distribution payment date : 1 December 2021

2. Distribution Policy

The Trust's distribution policy is to distribute 100% of its cash available for distribution ("CAFD"), which includes distributions received from its wholly-owned subsidiary NetLink Trust ("NLT"). NLT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income to the Trust after setting aside reserves and provisions for, amongst others, future capital expenditure (including the funding of a capital expenditure reserve fund pursuant to regulatory requirements), debt repayment and working capital as may be required.

Distributions by the Trust will be made on a semi-annual basis, with the amount calculated as at 31 March and 30 September each year for the 6-month period ending on each of the said dates.