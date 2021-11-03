Log in
End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 11/02
1.01 SGD   -0.98%
06:14aCASH DIVIDEND/ DISTRIBUTION : :Mandatory
PU
10/06NETLINK NBN TRUST : to Upgrade IT System for $29 Million
MT
08/24NETLINK NBN TRUST : Q1 Profit Inches Up 5.3%
MT
Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

11/03/2021 | 06:14am EDT
To:

Unitholders of NetLink NBN Trust

Dear Sir/Madam

DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITHOLDERS OF NETLINK NBN TRUST (THE "TRUST") FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

We refer to the announcement dated 3 November 2021 on the Notice of Record Date and Distribution Payment Date. In accordance with section 33(2)(a)(ii) of the Business Trusts Act (Chapter 31A of Singapore), set out herein is the Trust's distribution policy and the measures and assumptions for deriving the amount available to be distributed to the Unitholders for the Trust's distribution period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021.

1. Distribution Details

We are pleased to inform you that a distribution in the amount of 2.56 Singapore cents per Unit is declared for the Trust's distribution period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 (the "Distribution"), and will be paid on 1 December 2021 by NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the Trust) (the "Trustee-Manager") as a distribution in cash to the Trust's unitholders (the "Unitholders").

Following are the important dates and times which Unitholders should note:

Distribution period

: 1

April 2021 to 30 September 2021

Distribution amount

: 2.56 Singapore cents per Unit

Ex-distribution date and time : 16

November 2021 at 9.00 a.m.

Record date and time

: 17

November 2021 at 5.00 p.m.

Distribution payment date

: 1

December 2021

2. Distribution Policy

The Trust's distribution policy is to distribute 100% of its cash available for distribution ("CAFD"), which includes distributions received from its wholly-owned subsidiary NetLink Trust ("NLT"). NLT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income to the Trust after setting aside reserves and provisions for, amongst others, future capital expenditure (including the funding of a capital expenditure reserve fund pursuant to regulatory requirements), debt repayment and working capital as may be required.

Distributions by the Trust will be made on a semi-annual basis, with the amount calculated as at 31 March and 30 September each year for the 6-month period ending on each of the said dates.

NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd.

750E Chai Chee Road #07-03, ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee

Company Registration No.: 201704783K

Singapore 469005

(as Trustee-Manager of NetLink NBN Trust)

www.netlinknbn.com

Page 2

  1. Directors' Responsibility Statement
    The board of directors of the Trust is satisfied on reasonable grounds that, immediately after making the Distribution, the Trustee-Manager will be able to fulfil from the trust property of the Trust, the liabilities of the Trust as these liabilities fall due. A copy of the written statement made on behalf of the board of directors of the Trustee-Manager in respect of the Distribution is attached hereto.
  2. Documents Available for Inspection
    A copy of the directors' responsibility statement and the distribution policy will be available for inspection by Unitholders. Unitholders can send in his/her/it's request via email to investor@netlinknbn.comand the Trustee-Manager will get in touch with you.

By Order of the Board

NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of NetLink NBN Trust) (Company Registration No. 201704783K)

Chester Leong

Company Secretary

3 November 2021

NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd.

750E Chai Chee Road #07-03, ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee

Company Registration No.: 201704783K

Singapore 469005

(as Trustee-Manager of NetLink NBN Trust)

www.netlinknbn.com

NETLINK NBN MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.

(as Trustee-Manager of NetLink NBN Trust)

(Company Registration No. 201704783K)

(Incorporated in Singapore)

WRITTEN STATEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO SECTION 33(1) OF THE BUSINESS TRUSTS ACT (CHAPTER 31A) OF SINGAPORE

We, the undersigned, hereby confirm, on behalf of the board of directors of NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (acting in its capacity as trustee-manager of NetLink NBN Trust) (the "Trustee-Manager") (the "Board"), that the Board is satisfied on reasonable grounds that, immediately after making the distribution out of the trust property of NetLink NBN Trust by the Trustee-Manager to the unitholders of NetLink NBN Trust of S$99,762,460 for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021, the Trustee- Manager will be able to fulfil, from the trust property of NetLink NBN Trust, the liabilities of NetLink NBN Trust as these liabilities fall due.

________________________________

________________________________

Chaly Mah Chee Kheong

Tong Yew Heng

Date: 3 November 2021

Disclaimer

NetLink NBN Trust published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 10:11:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
