Cash Dividend/ Distribution::Mandatory

Unitholders of NetLink NBN Trust
Dear Sir/Madam
DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITHOLDERS OF NETLINK NBN TRUST (THE "TRUST") FOR THE PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2021 TO 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
We refer to the announcement dated 3 November 2021 on the Notice of Record Date and Distribution Payment Date. In accordance with section 33(2)(a)(ii) of the Business Trusts Act (Chapter 31A of Singapore), set out herein is the Trust's distribution policy and the measures and assumptions for deriving the amount available to be distributed to the Unitholders for the Trust's distribution period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021.
1. Distribution Details
We are pleased to inform you that a distribution in the amount of 2.56 Singapore cents per Unit is declared for the Trust's distribution period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021 (the "Distribution"), and will be paid on 1 December 2021 by NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (in its capacity as the trustee-manager of the Trust) (the "Trustee-Manager") as a distribution in cash to the Trust's unitholders (the "Unitholders").
Following are the important dates and times which Unitholders should note:
Distribution period
: 1
April 2021 to 30 September 2021
Distribution amount
: 2.56 Singapore cents per Unit
Ex-distribution date and time : 16
November 2021 at 9.00 a.m.
Record date and time
: 17
November 2021 at 5.00 p.m.
Distribution payment date
: 1
December 2021
2. Distribution Policy
The Trust's distribution policy is to distribute 100% of its cash available for distribution ("CAFD"), which includes distributions received from its wholly-owned subsidiary NetLink Trust ("NLT"). NLT's distribution policy is to distribute at least 90% of its distributable income to the Trust after setting aside reserves and provisions for, amongst others, future capital expenditure (including the funding of a capital expenditure reserve fund pursuant to regulatory requirements), debt repayment and working capital as may be required.
Distributions by the Trust will be made on a semi-annual basis, with the amount calculated as at 31 March and 30 September each year for the 6-month period ending on each of the said dates.
NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd.
750E Chai Chee Road #07-03, ESR BizPark @ Chai Chee
Company Registration No.: 201704783K
Singapore 469005
(as Trustee-Manager of NetLink NBN Trust)
www.netlinknbn.com
Directors' Responsibility Statement
The board of directors of the Trust is satisfied on reasonable grounds that, immediately after making the Distribution, the Trustee-Manager will be able to fulfil from the trust property of the Trust, the liabilities of the Trust as these liabilities fall due. A copy of the written statement made on behalf of the board of directors of the Trustee-Manager in respect of the Distribution is attached hereto.
Documents Available for Inspection
A copy of the directors' responsibility statement and the distribution policy will be available for inspection by Unitholders. Unitholders can send in his/her/it's request via email to investor@netlinknbn.comand the Trustee-Manager will get in touch with you.
By Order of the Board
NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (as trustee-manager of NetLink NBN Trust) (Company Registration No. 201704783K)
Chester Leong
Company Secretary
3 November 2021
NETLINK NBN MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD.
(as Trustee-Manager of NetLink NBN Trust)
(Company Registration No. 201704783K)
(Incorporated in Singapore)
WRITTEN STATEMENT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS PURSUANT TO SECTION 33(1) OF THE BUSINESS TRUSTS ACT (CHAPTER 31A) OF SINGAPORE
We, the undersigned, hereby confirm, on behalf of the board of directors of NetLink NBN Management Pte. Ltd. (acting in its capacity as trustee-manager of NetLink NBN Trust) (the "Trustee-Manager") (the "Board"), that the Board is satisfied on reasonable grounds that, immediately after making the distribution out of the trust property of NetLink NBN Trust by the Trustee-Manager to the unitholders of NetLink NBN Trust of S$99,762,460 for the period from 1 April 2021 to 30 September 2021, the Trustee- Manager will be able to fulfil, from the trust property of NetLink NBN Trust, the liabilities of NetLink NBN Trust as these liabilities fall due.
________________________________
________________________________
Chaly Mah Chee Kheong
Tong Yew Heng
Date: 3 November 2021
