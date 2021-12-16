Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Netlinkz Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NET   AU000000NET8

NETLINKZ LIMITED

(NET)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 12/16
0.016 AUD   -5.88%
12/16NETLINKZ : Appendix 2A
PU
12/16NETLINKZ : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET
PU
11/21NETLINKZ : AGM Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netlinkz : Appendix 2A

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NETLINKZ LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NET

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

15,000,000

15/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NETLINKZ LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55141509426

1.3

ASX issuer code

NET

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

17/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NETAR : OPTION EXPIRING 21-DEC-2021 EX $0.02

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

NET : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

15,000,000

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/12/2021

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

15/12/2021

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

A transfer of existing +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Already quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

15/12/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

15,000,000

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.02000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NetLinkz Ltd. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETLINKZ LIMITED
12/16NETLINKZ : Appendix 2A
PU
12/16NETLINKZ : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET
PU
11/21NETLINKZ : AGM Investor Presentation
PU
09/20NETLINKZ LIMITED(ASX : NET) dropped from S&P/ASX Emerging Companies Index
CI
08/30Netlinkz Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
05/13NETLINKZ : Raises $1.3 Million Via Institutional Entitlement Offer; Shares Slump 10%
MT
05/13NETLINKZ LIMITED : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.025 AUD for 4.2 existing shares
FA
03/21NETLINKZ LIMITED(ASX : NET) dropped from S&P/ASX All Ordinaries Index
CI
03/14NETLINKZ : Names Nonexecutive Chairman
MT
03/14Netlinkz Limited Appoints Stephen Gibbs as Non-Executive Chairman
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 14,4 M 10,3 M 10,3 M
Net income 2021 -23,5 M -16,8 M -16,8 M
Net cash 2021 9,30 M 6,66 M 6,66 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 51,8 M 37,2 M 37,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart NETLINKZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Netlinkz Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETLINKZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Tsiolis Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mathew Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Phillip Gibbs Non-Executive Chairman
James Johnston Chief Technology Officer
Sandy Aitken Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETLINKZ LIMITED-65.96%39
MICROSOFT CORPORATION50.46%2 512 546
SEA LIMITED13.79%125 623
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC55.83%92 110
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE58.62%78 091
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%56 697