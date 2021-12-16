Netlinkz : Appendix 2A

For personal use only

Entity name

NETLINKZ LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday December 17, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security Number of +securities to code Security description be quoted Issue date NET ORDINARY FULLY PAID 15,000,000 15/12/2021

