    NET   AU000000NET8

NETLINKZ LIMITED

(NET)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/28 06:25:08 pm
0.0155 AUD   -3.13%
05:37aNETLINKZ : Application for quotation of securities - NET
PU
12/17NETLINKZ : Appendix 2A
PU
12/16NETLINKZ : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netlinkz : Application for quotation of securities - NET

12/29/2021 | 05:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

NETLINKZ LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

NET

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,000,000

29/12/2021

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

NETLINKZ LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55141509426

1.3

ASX issuer code

NET

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other

For personal use only

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

See Appendix 3B lodged 15 October 2020 which outlines issue of 10,500,000 performance rights. This issue of 3,000,000 shares is on vesting of tranche 2 of those performance rights

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

NET : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

29/12/2021

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

3,000,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Part of remuneration structure for CFO

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.015000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

Vesting of employee performance rights

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NET : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

3,253,160,324

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

NETAAB : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023 EX $0.10

15,000,000

NETAAC : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023 EX $0.15

15,000,000

NETAAD : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023 EX $0.20

15,000,000

NETAAE : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023 EX $0.25

15,000,000

NETAR : OPTION EXPIRING 21-DEC-2021 EX $0.02

10,000,000

NETAT : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2022 EX $0.20

10,000,000

NETAV : OPTION EXPIRING 24-SEP-2022 EX $0.06

5,000,000

NETAW : OPTION EXPIRING 24-SEP-2023 EX $0.16

2,500,000

NETAAM : OPTION EXPIRING 22-JUN-2022 EX $0.20

17,320,782

NETAAJ : PERFORMANCE RIGHTS

10,500,000

NETAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.10

3,000,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NetLinkz Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 05:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14,4 M 10,4 M 7,75 M
Net income 2021 -23,5 M -17,0 M -12,6 M
Net cash 2021 9,30 M 6,72 M 5,01 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 37,6 M 28,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart NETLINKZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Netlinkz Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETLINKZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Tsiolis Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mathew Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Phillip Gibbs Non-Executive Chairman
James Johnston Chief Technology Officer
Sandy Aitken Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETLINKZ LIMITED-65.03%38
MICROSOFT CORPORATION53.97%2 571 108
SEA LIMITED10.32%121 796
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC68.65%99 693
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE59.80%79 097
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%60 784