  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Netlinkz Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NET   AU000000NET8

NETLINKZ LIMITED

(NET)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 12/28 06:25:08 pm
0.0155 AUD   -3.13%
02:37aNETLINKZ : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET
12:37aNETLINKZ : Application for quotation of securities - NET
12/16NETLINKZ : Appendix 2A
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netlinkz : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET

12/29/2021 | 02:37am EST
Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

NETLINKZ LIMITED

Date of this announcement

Wednesday December 29, 2021

The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred

Total number of

ASX +security

+securities to be

code

Security description

issued/transferred

Issue date

New class - code

Performance Rights

14,500,000

29/12/2021

to be confirmed

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

NETLINKZ LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ABN

55141509426

1.3

ASX issuer code

NET

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

29/12/2021

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 2 - Issue details

2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:

+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX

2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:

does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class - code to be confirmed

Performance Rights

+Security type

ISIN code

Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.

Name of KMP

Name of registered holder

Number of +securities

14,500,000

Rotem Salomonovitch

Rotem Salomonovitch

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02374760-6A1032989?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The vesting of performance rights is subject to the achievement of a number of performance milestones by the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for the financial year through to 30 June 2022. The performance against milestones will be assessed before 30 September 2022

Notification of Issue, Conversion or Payment up of Unquoted Equity Securities

Issue details

Number of +securities

14,500,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

NetLinkz Ltd. published this content on 29 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 December 2021 07:36:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 14,4 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
Net income 2021 -23,5 M -16,9 M -16,9 M
Net cash 2021 9,30 M 6,71 M 6,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 52,0 M 37,6 M 37,5 M
EV / Sales 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales 2021 4,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,8%
Chart NETLINKZ LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Netlinkz Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETLINKZ LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
James Tsiolis Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director
Mathew Ryan Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Phillip Gibbs Non-Executive Chairman
James Johnston Chief Technology Officer
Sandy Aitken Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETLINKZ LIMITED-65.03%38
MICROSOFT CORPORATION53.97%2 562 098
SEA LIMITED8.96%120 293
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC66.17%98 222
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE61.15%79 686
ROBLOX CORPORATION0.00%57 154