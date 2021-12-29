Netlinkz : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET

For personal use only

ASX +security code +Security description New class - code to be confirmed Performance Rights +Security type ISIN code Other

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued

29/12/2021

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date? Yes

Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate? Yes

Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities. Name of KMP Name of registered holder Number of +securities 14,500,000 Rotem Salomonovitch Rotem Salomonovitch

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms

https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02374760-6A1032989?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

The vesting of performance rights is subject to the achievement of a number of performance milestones by the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for the financial year through to 30 June 2022. The performance against milestones will be assessed before 30 September 2022