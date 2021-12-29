Netlinkz : Notification regarding unquoted securities - NET
Announcement Summary
Entity name
NETLINKZ LIMITED
Date of this announcement
Wednesday December 29, 2021
The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
Total number of +securities to be issued/transferred
Total number of
ASX +security
+securities to be
code
Security description
issued/transferred
Issue date
New class - code
Performance Rights
14,500,000
29/12/2021
to be confirmed
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
1.1 Name of entity
NETLINKZ LIMITED
We (the entity named above) give notice of the issue, conversion or payment up of the following unquoted +securities.
1.2
Registered number type
Registration number
ABN
55141509426
1.3
ASX issuer code
NET
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
29/12/2021
Part 2 - Issue details
2.1 The +securities the subject of this notification are:
+Other securities issued under an +employee incentive scheme that are not intended to be quoted on ASX
2.2a This notification is given in relation to an issue of +securities in a class which is not quoted on ASX and which:
does not have an existing ASX security code ("new class")
Part 3C - number and type of +securities the subject of this notification (new class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B
ASX +security code
+Security description
New class - code to be confirmed
Performance Rights
+Security type
ISIN code
Other
Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued
29/12/2021
Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from their issue date?
Yes
Were any of the +securities issued to +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?
Yes
Provide details of the KMP or +associates being issued +securities.
Name of KMP
Name of registered holder
Number of +securities
14,500,000
Rotem Salomonovitch
Rotem Salomonovitch
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities being issued.
Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX detailing the terms of the +employee incentive scheme or a summary of the terms
https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02374760-6A1032989?access_token=8 3ff96335c2d45a094df02a206a39ff4
Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification
The vesting of performance rights is subject to the achievement of a number of performance milestones by the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) for the financial year through to 30 June 2022. The performance against milestones will be assessed before 30 September 2022
Issue details
Number of +securities
14,500,000
Sales 2021
14,4 M
10,4 M
10,4 M
Net income 2021
-23,5 M
-16,9 M
-16,9 M
Net cash 2021
9,30 M
6,71 M
6,71 M
P/E ratio 2021
-2,52x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
52,0 M
37,6 M
37,5 M
EV / Sales 2020
24,4x
EV / Sales 2021
4,90x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
82,8%
