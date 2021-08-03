Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Netlist, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NLST   US64118P1093

NETLIST, INC.

(NLST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netlist : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Read More..

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 /Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $64.4 million with $40 million in licensing fees and $24.4 million in product revenue which was up 123% quarter over quarter and up 64% consecutively.

Net income for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $27.8 million, or earnings per basic share of $0.13, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($1.8) million, or a loss per basic share of ($0.01). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.4 million for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 and $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.

As of July 3, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $54.4 million, total assets were $72.9 million, working capital was $35.2 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $17.4 million, and stockholders' equity was $35.9 million.

'During the quarter, we delivered record financial results from strong product sales and the execution of a comprehensive licensing agreement with SK hynix. With this renewed momentum, we're excited to ramp investments in strategic areas of the business while remaining focused on the intellectual property enforcement actions against infringing parties,' said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.

Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, August 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter 2021. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns or shutdowns, and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 26, 2021, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

(Tables Follow)

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

Netlist, Inc.
Gail M. Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer
(949) 435-0025

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)


(unaudited)

July 3, January 2,

2021 2021
ASSETS


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents
$ 44,544 $ 13,326
Restricted cash
9,900 3,200
Accounts receivable, net
4,807 4,680
Inventories
12,271 3,198
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
632 514
Total current assets
72,154 24,918

Property and equipment, net
261 182
Operating lease right-of-use assets
247 114
Other assets
271 58
Total assets
$ 72,933 $ 25,272

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 17,341 $ 5,327
Revolving line of credit
752 3,678
Accrued payroll and related liabilities
1,186 806
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,008 777
Long-term debt due within one year
16,649 17,056
Total current liabilities
36,936 27,644
Long-term debt
- 146
Other liabilities
113 102
Total liabilities
37,049 27,892

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock
- -
Common stock
216 195
Additional paid-in capital
206,795 192,071
Accumulated deficit
(171,127 ) (194,886 )
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
35,884 (2,620 )
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$ 72,933 $ 25,272

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27,

2021 2020 2021 2020





Net product sales
$ 24,363 $ 10,906 $ 39,260 $ 25,537
License fee
40,000 - 40,000 -
Net sales
64,363 10,906 79,260 25,537
Cost of sales(1)
21,498 9,080 34,894 21,602
Gross profit
42,865 1,826 44,366 3,935
Operating expenses:
Research and development(1)
2,060 698 3,184 1,352
Intellectual property legal fees
3,837 848 6,124 1,473
Selling, general and administrative(1)
3,092 1,957 5,049 4,178
Total operating expenses
8,989 3,503 14,357 7,003
Operating income (loss)
33,876 (1,677 ) 30,009 (3,068 )
Other (income) expense, net:
Interest expense, net
(145 ) (150 ) (292 ) (298 )
Other income (expense), net
645 (2 ) 643 (5 )
Total other income (expense), net
500 (152 ) 351 (303 )
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
34,376 (1,829 ) 30,360 (3,371 )
Provision for income taxes
6,600 1 6,601 1
Net income (loss)
$ 27,776 $ (1,830 ) $ 23,759 $ (3,372 )

Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
$ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.02 )
Diluted
$ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.02 )
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
215,706 175,485 210,693 172,602
Diluted
235,176 175,485 229,305 172,602


(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
$ 4 $ 4 $ 7 $ 7
Research and development
168 44 278 91
Selling, general and administrative
207 116 432 272
Total stock-based compensation
$ 379 $ 164 $ 717 $ 370

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658111/Netlist-Reports-Second-Quarter-2021-Results

Back Link

Disclaimer

Netlist Inc. published this content on 03 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2021 12:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETLIST, INC.
08:43aNETLIST : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Read More..
PU
08:43aNETLIST : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
PU
07/27NETLIST : Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call Re..
PU
07/12NETLIST INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
07/06Insiders Make Significant Stock Sales in Netlist (NLST) Shares Extending the ..
MT
07/06NETLIST : Thinking about buying stock in Ashford Hospitality Trust, ContextLogic..
PR
07/05Significant Insider Sales Reported in Shares of Netlist (NLST) Extending the ..
MT
07/02INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Extend 90-Day Trend at Netlist
MT
07/02INSIDER TRENDS : Netlist Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
06/30INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs Selling Trend at Netlist
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 114 M - -
Net income 2021 27,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 66,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 928 M 1 928 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 17,0x
Capi. / Sales 2022 19,1x
Nbr of Employees 70
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart NETLIST, INC.
Duration : Period :
Netlist, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 8,60 $
Average target price 6,25 $
Spread / Average Target -27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chun Ki Hong Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Gail M. Sasaki Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Scott Milton Vice President-Engineering
Paik Ki Hong Vice President-Operations
Tinh Ngo Vice President-Marketing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETLIST, INC.1,326.32%1 928
WESTERN DIGITAL CORPORATION17.22%19 824
NETAPP, INC.20.97%17 950
PURE STORAGE, INC.-11.37%5 676
INNODISK CORPORATION46.08%716
MAXELL HOLDINGS, LTD.10.42%643