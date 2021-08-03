Netlist : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results Read More..

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 /Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $64.4 million with $40 million in licensing fees and $24.4 million in product revenue which was up 123% quarter over quarter and up 64% consecutively.

Net income for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $27.8 million, or earnings per basic share of $0.13, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($1.8) million, or a loss per basic share of ($0.01). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.4 million for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 and $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.

As of July 3, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $54.4 million, total assets were $72.9 million, working capital was $35.2 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $17.4 million, and stockholders' equity was $35.9 million.

'During the quarter, we delivered record financial results from strong product sales and the execution of a comprehensive licensing agreement with SK hynix. With this renewed momentum, we're excited to ramp investments in strategic areas of the business while remaining focused on the intellectual property enforcement actions against infringing parties,' said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.

Conference Call Information

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, August 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter 2021. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns or shutdowns, and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 26, 2021, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



July 3, January 2,

2021 2021 ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,544 $ 13,326 Restricted cash 9,900 3,200 Accounts receivable, net 4,807 4,680 Inventories 12,271 3,198 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 632 514 Total current assets 72,154 24,918

Property and equipment, net 261 182 Operating lease right-of-use assets 247 114 Other assets 271 58 Total assets $ 72,933 $ 25,272

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 17,341 $ 5,327 Revolving line of credit 752 3,678 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 1,186 806 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,008 777 Long-term debt due within one year 16,649 17,056 Total current liabilities 36,936 27,644 Long-term debt - 146 Other liabilities 113 102 Total liabilities 37,049 27,892

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock - - Common stock 216 195 Additional paid-in capital 206,795 192,071 Accumulated deficit (171,127 ) (194,886 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 35,884 (2,620 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 72,933 $ 25,272

Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



July 3, June 27, July 3, June 27,

2021 2020 2021 2020









Net product sales $ 24,363 $ 10,906 $ 39,260 $ 25,537 License fee 40,000 - 40,000 - Net sales 64,363 10,906 79,260 25,537 Cost of sales(1) 21,498 9,080 34,894 21,602 Gross profit 42,865 1,826 44,366 3,935 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 2,060 698 3,184 1,352 Intellectual property legal fees 3,837 848 6,124 1,473 Selling, general and administrative(1) 3,092 1,957 5,049 4,178 Total operating expenses 8,989 3,503 14,357 7,003 Operating income (loss) 33,876 (1,677 ) 30,009 (3,068 ) Other (income) expense, net: Interest expense, net (145 ) (150 ) (292 ) (298 ) Other income (expense), net 645 (2 ) 643 (5 ) Total other income (expense), net 500 (152 ) 351 (303 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 34,376 (1,829 ) 30,360 (3,371 ) Provision for income taxes 6,600 1 6,601 1 Net income (loss) $ 27,776 $ (1,830 ) $ 23,759 $ (3,372 )

Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.11 $ (0.02 ) Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.10 $ (0.02 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 215,706 175,485 210,693 172,602 Diluted 235,176 175,485 229,305 172,602



(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows: Cost of sales $ 4 $ 4 $ 7 $ 7 Research and development 168 44 278 91 Selling, general and administrative 207 116 432 272 Total stock-based compensation $ 379 $ 164 $ 717 $ 370

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

