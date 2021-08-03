Netlist : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast
08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
August 3, 2021
IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.
Revenue for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $64.4 million with $40 million in licensing fees and $24.4 million in product revenue which was up 123% quarter over quarter and up 64% consecutively.
Net income for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $27.8 million, or earnings per basic share of $0.13, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($1.8) million, or a loss per basic share of ($0.01). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.4 million for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 and $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.
As of July 3, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $54.4 million, total assets were $72.9 million, working capital was $35.2 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $17.4 million, and stockholders' equity was $35.9 million.
"During the quarter, we delivered record financial results from strong product sales and the execution of a comprehensive licensing agreement with SK hynix. With this renewed momentum, we're excited to ramp investments in strategic areas of the business while remaining focused on the intellectual property enforcement actions against infringing parties," said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.
Conference Call Information
C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, August 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter 2021. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.
About Netlist
Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next- generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding
future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including quarantines, factory slowdowns or shutdowns, and travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's annual report on Form 10-K for its most recently completed fiscal year filed on March 26, 2021, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.
(Tables Follow)
For more information, please contact:
The Plunkett Group Mike Smargiassi NLST@theplunkettgroup.com (212) 739-6729
Netlist, Inc. Gail M. Sasaki
Chief Financial Officer (949) 435-0025
Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
January
July 3,
2,
2021
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
44,544
$ 13,326
Restricted cash
9,900
3,200
Accounts receivable, net
Inventories
Prepaid expenses and other current assets Total current assets
Property and equipment, net
Operating lease right-of-use assets
Other assets
Total assets
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
Revolving line of credit
Accrued payroll and related liabilities Accrued expenses and other current liabilities Long-term debt due within one year
Total current liabilities
Long-term debt
Other liabilities
Total liabilities
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock
Common stock
Additional paid-in capital
Accumulated deficit
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
4,807 4,680
12,271 3,198
632 514
72,154 24,918
261
182
247
114
271
58
$
72,933
$ 25,272
$ 17,341 $ 5,327
752 3,678
1,186 806
1,008 777
16,649 17,056
36,936 27,644
146
113 102
37,049 27,892
--
216 195
206,795 192,071
(171,127 )
(194,886 )
35,884
(2,620 )
$
72,933
$ 25,272
Netlist, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three
Six
Months
Months
Ended
Ended
July 3,
June 27,
July 3,
June 27,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net product sales
License fee
Net sales
Cost of sales(1) Gross profit Operating expenses: Research and development(1) Intellectual property legal fees Selling, general and administrative(1)
Total operating expenses
Operating income (loss)
Other (income) expense, net:
Interest expense, net
Other income (expense), net
Total other income (expense), net Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
Provision for income taxes
Net income (loss)
Earnings (loss) per share:
Basic
Diluted
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
Diluted
Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of sales
Research and development Selling, general and administrative