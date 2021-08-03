Netlist : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Netlist Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results

August 3, 2021

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $64.4 million with $40 million in licensing fees and $24.4 million in product revenue which was up 123% quarter over quarter and up 64% consecutively.

Net income for the second quarter ended July 3, 2021 was $27.8 million, or earnings per basic share of $0.13, compared to a net loss in the prior year period of ($1.8) million, or a loss per basic share of ($0.01). These results include stock-based compensation expense of $0.4 million for the quarter ended July 3, 2021 and $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 27, 2020.

As of July 3, 2021, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash was $54.4 million, total assets were $72.9 million, working capital was $35.2 million, total debt and accrued interest, net of debt discount, was $17.4 million, and stockholders' equity was $35.9 million.

"During the quarter, we delivered record financial results from strong product sales and the execution of a comprehensive licensing agreement with SK hynix. With this renewed momentum, we're excited to ramp investments in strategic areas of the business while remaining focused on the intellectual property enforcement actions against infringing parties," said Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, C.K. Hong.

Conference Call Information

C.K. Hong, Chief Executive Officer, and Gail Sasaki, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor conference call today, August 3, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time to review Netlist's results for the second quarter 2021. The live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed for 90 days in the Investors section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next- generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present expectations regarding