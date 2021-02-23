Netlist : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call Read More..

Log in
Netlist : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

02/23/2021 | 08:10am EST
Netlist Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 /Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 2, 2020, after U.S. market close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Netlist will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the 'Netlist Conference Call.'

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing, and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication, and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
NLST@theplunkettgroup.com
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE:Netlist, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631070/Netlist-Schedules-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2020-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

Netlist Inc. published this content on 23 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2021 13:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
