Netlist : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call Read More..

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 /Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 2, 2020, after U.S. market close on Monday, March 1, 2021.

Netlist will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the 'Netlist Conference Call.'

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing, and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders, and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication, and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

