MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Netlist, Inc.    NLST

NETLIST, INC.

(NLST)
Netlist : Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

10/30/2020 | 08:10am EDT

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 30, 2020 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 26, 2020, before 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday November 10, 2020.

Netlist will host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on November 10, 2020. Netlist encourages participants to pre-register for the conference call. Callers who pre-register will be given a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. To pre-register, click here.

For those who would like to join the call but have not pre-registered, they can do so by dialing +1 (412) 317-5443 and requesting the 'Netlist Conference Call.'

A live webcast and archived replay of the call can be accessed in the Investor's section of Netlist's website at www.netlist.com.

About Netlist

Netlist provides high-performance SSDs and modular memory subsystems to enterprise customers in diverse industries. The Company's NVMe™ SSD portfolio provides industry-leading performance offered in multiple capacities and form factors. HybriDIMM™, Netlist's next-generation storage class memory product, addresses the growing need for real-time analytics in Big Data applications, in-memory databases, high-performance computing and advanced data storage solutions. Netlist also manufactures a line of specialty and legacy memory products to storage customers, appliance customers, system builders and cloud and datacenter customers. Netlist holds a portfolio of patents in the areas of server memory, hybrid memory, storage class memory, rank multiplication and load reduction. To learn more, visit www.netlist.com.

For more information, please contact:

The Plunkett Group
Mike Smargiassi
[email protected]
(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc. via EQS Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com :
https://www.accesswire.com/613414/Netlist-Schedules-Third-Quarter-2020-Financial-Results-and-Conference-Call

Disclaimer

Netlist Inc. published this content on 30 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2020 12:09:05 UTC

