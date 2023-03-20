Advanced search
    A251270   KR7251270005

NETMARBLE CORPORATION

(A251270)
  Report
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-19
58700.00 KRW   -0.34%
Netmarble Shares Climb on New Game-Publishing License in China

03/20/2023 | 11:21pm EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Netmarble Corp.'s shares climbed Thursday morning after it secured a new publishing license in China, the world's largest gaming market.

Shares of the South Korean videogame company rose as much as 13% to 66,100 won ($50.70) in early trade, putting the stock on course for its strongest daily percentage gain in nearly three months and outperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.5% gain

The rally came a day after China's main videogame regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, approved 27 new imported games, including Netmarble's "Seven Deadly Sins" and four other South Korean titles.

Citigroup analysts John Yu and Alicia Yap said in a research note Tuesday that they remained upbeat on Netmarble's prospects, having won China's approval for a second time in three months.

The South Korean firm in December 2022 received a publishing license for four of its games, including "Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds," from the Chinese regulator.

Citi maintained its buy rating and KRW78,000 target on the stock, citing an expected profit turnaround for Netmarble in the second half of 2023.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-20-23 2320ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.36% 44.09 Delayed Quote.-2.52%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.69% 2379.2 Real-time Quote.6.39%
NETMARBLE CORPORATION -0.34% 58700 End-of-day quote.-2.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 682 B 2,05 B 2,05 B
Net income 2022 -444 B -0,34 B -0,34 B
Net Debt 2022 1 970 B 1,51 B 1,51 B
P/E ratio 2022 -16,0x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 4 810 B 3 681 M 3 681 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,53x
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart NETMARBLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Netmarble Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETMARBLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 58 700,00 KRW
Average target price 55 808,70 KRW
Spread / Average Target -4,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yeong-Shik Kwon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Wook Do Managing Director & Head-Financial Strategy
Jun-Hyuk Bang Chairman
Byeong-Gyu Kim Head-Compliance Support
Tae-Won Heo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-2.81%3 699
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.3.64%61 950
NETEASE, INC.18.23%53 263
NEXON CO., LTD.2.13%19 560
37 INTERACTIVE ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.35.91%7 665
NCSOFT CORPORATION-15.96%5 969