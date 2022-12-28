Advanced search
    A251270   KR7251270005

NETMARBLE CORPORATION

(A251270)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-27
51300.00 KRW   -1.35%
Netmarble Shares Rally After China Approves Foreign Videogames
DJ
China to import 45 foreign video games, grants multiple licences to Tencent
RE
South Korean shares rebound from two-week low on upbeat Wall Street
RE
Netmarble Shares Rally After China Approves Foreign Videogames

12/28/2022 | 10:18pm EST
By Kwanwoo Jun


Netmarble Corp.'s shares rallied Thursday, after China approved new foreign videogames amid easing curbs on the industry.

Shares in the South Korean videogame developer jumped as much as 23% to 63,200 won ($49.58) in morning trading, the sharpest intraday gain on record, according to FactSet. The benchmark Kospi was 1.4% lower.

Netmarble's rally followed an announcement Wednesday by China's main videogame regulator, the National Press and Publication Administration, that it approved 44 imported titles earlier this month, resuming granting new publishing licenses frozen since mid-2021.

Three of Netmarble's game titles--"Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds," "A3: Still Alive" and "Shop Titans"--were approved for release in the world's largest gaming market.

Netmarble is set to benefit the most among local peers from the move by China, which approved a total of seven South Korean videogames.

China's easing of regulations on the gaming industry is likely to be a boon for Netmarble's push for an earnings recovery next year.

Market analysts said they expect Netmarble to post its first-ever annual loss in 2022 due to the poor performance of existing videogames before turning around in 2023.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-28-22 2217ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -2.24% 2280.45 Real-time Quote.-23.39%
NETMARBLE CORPORATION -1.35% 51300 End-of-day quote.-58.96%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 684 B 2,11 B 2,11 B
Net income 2022 -436 B -0,34 B -0,34 B
Net Debt 2022 1 934 B 1,52 B 1,52 B
P/E ratio 2022 -10,4x
Yield 2022 1,14%
Capitalization 4 203 B 3 300 M 3 300 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 25,0%
Managers and Directors
Yeong-Shik Kwon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Wook Do Managing Director & Head-Financial Strategy
Jun-Hyuk Bang Chairman
Byeong-Gyu Kim Head-Compliance Support
Tae-Won Heo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETMARBLE CORPORATION-58.96%3 349
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC.13.92%59 315
NETEASE, INC.-30.15%45 367
NEXON CO., LTD.31.16%18 884
NCSOFT CORPORATION-32.58%6 896
KRAFTON, INC.-63.15%6 361