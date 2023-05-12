Advanced search
    A251270   KR7251270005

NETMARBLE CORPORATION

(A251270)
End-of-day quote Korea Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-10
65000.00 KRW   -2.55%
05:31aNetmarble's Shares Fall at Sharpest Pace in a Year After Results Disappoint
DJ
04:02aNetmarble's Net Loss Narrows in Q1
MT
05/11Transcript : Netmarble Corporation, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 11, 2023
CI
Netmarble's Shares Fall at Sharpest Pace in a Year After Results Disappoint

05/12/2023 | 05:31am EDT
By Kwanwoo Jun


Netmarble's shares fell at the sharpest pace in about one year, after reporting below-consensus quarterly earnings amid a lack of new game releases.

Shares of the South Korean videogame company fell 10% to close at 58,200 won ($43.72) on Friday, the steepest daily percentage drop since May 13, 2022, underperforming the benchmark Kospi's 0.6% loss for the day.

The selloff in Netmarble came after it posted Thursday a net loss of KRW45.80 billion for the quarter ended March, much wider than a FactSet-compiled consensus estimate of a loss of KRW18.88 billion.

Revenue fell 4.6% from a year earlier and operating loss widened 137% on year, it said.

The company has remained in the red since the first quarter of 2022, and market analysts largely expect a potential profit turnaround could come only in the third quarter of this year at the earliest.

Hyundai Motor Securities analyst H.Y. Kim on Friday downgraded the stock to market perform from buy and cut its target price by 5.6% to KRW68,000.

Netmarble's successful releases of "Seven Deadly Sins" and four other titles, which were recently approved for publication in China, would be crucial to turning a profit, the analyst said.


Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-23 0530ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 2.31% 19020 End-of-day quote.17.41%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY -0.95% 208000 End-of-day quote.37.75%
HYUNDAI MOTOR SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.22% 8930 End-of-day quote.-1.76%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX -0.63% 2475.42 Real-time Quote.11.38%
NETMARBLE CORPORATION -2.55% 65000 End-of-day quote.7.62%
Financials
Sales 2023 2 750 B 2,06 B 2,06 B
Net income 2023 109 B 0,08 B 0,08 B
Net Debt 2023 1 612 B 1,21 B 1,21 B
P/E ratio 2023 48,5x
Yield 2023 0,75%
Capitalization 5 326 B 3 996 M 3 996 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 825
Free-Float 25,0%
Yeong-Shik Kwon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gi-Wook Do Managing Director & Head-Financial Strategy
Jun-Hyuk Bang Chairman
Byeong-Gyu Kim Head-Compliance Support
Dong-Ho Park Independent Director
