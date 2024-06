NetMedia Group is one of the leading independent players in the BtoB communications, marketing and media market in France. The Group is organized around three synergistic areas of expertise: - Consulting: with 3 branches to support companies in defining and implementing their marketing and communications strategy; - Media: organized around 15 proprietary BtoB brands across multiple channels (digital, social, events and press); - Activation Marketing: structured into 3 branches (Brand content and performance marketing), enabling advertisers to engage their targets in a ROI-driven approach. Listed on the Euronext Growth Paris, NetMedia Group has 250 employees and 3 international subsidiaries (the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain) operating in about 30 countries.