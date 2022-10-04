Netoil Capital : Delisting

Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Netoil Capital Ltd from trading on
Oslo Børs. Pursuant to Rule Book II Section 3.17.2 (2), Oslo Børs has on 4
October made the following resolution: "The shares in Netoil Capital Ltd will be
delisted from Euronext Growth Oslo as of the 19th October 2022. The last day of
trading will be 18 October 2022."
Disclaimer
Netoil Capital Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:31:05 UTC.