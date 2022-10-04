Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Netoil Capital Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JPK   GB00BF2PG875

NETOIL CAPITAL LTD

(JPK)
Real-time Oslo Bors  -  08:33 2021-07-19 am EDT
4.800 NOK   -.--%
10/04Netoil Capital : Delisting
PU
10/04Netoil Capital Ltd - Delisting
AQ
10/03Oslo børs - status companies placed in recovery box and penalty bench
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Netoil Capital : Delisting

10/04/2022 | 11:32pm EDT
Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Netoil Capital Ltd from trading on
Oslo Børs. Pursuant to Rule Book II Section 3.17.2 (2), Oslo Børs has on 4
October made the following resolution: "The shares in Netoil Capital Ltd will be
delisted from Euronext Growth Oslo as of the 19th October 2022. The last day of
trading will be 18 October 2022."

Post navigation

Disclaimer

Netoil Capital Ltd. published this content on 04 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 03:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
