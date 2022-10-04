Netoil Capital : Delisting

Oslo Børs has decided to delist the shares of Netoil Capital Ltd from trading on

Oslo Børs. Pursuant to Rule Book II Section 3.17.2 (2), Oslo Børs has on 4

October made the following resolution: "The shares in Netoil Capital Ltd will be

delisted from Euronext Growth Oslo as of the 19th October 2022. The last day of

trading will be 18 October 2022."