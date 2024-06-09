NetraMark Holdings Inc. is a Canada-based company, which is focused on the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the pharmaceutical industry. The Companyâs product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows the Company to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that it can work with smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment. The typical molecular data used is RNASeq, microarray, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) and methylation.

Sector Software