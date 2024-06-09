257,550 Common Share of Nurosene Health Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 9-JUN-2024.
Details:
The Principals of the Company and their spouses and certain relatives who hold Common Shares will be required to enter into an escrow agreement with the Company and the Odyssey, as escrow agent on or before the completion of the Offering. Effective the Listing Date, a total of 1,717,000 Common Shares and 200,000 Options held by the Principals of the Company will be deposited into escrow, pursuant to the Escrow Agreement.