NetScientific : $1million investment in portfolio company, EpiBone

$1million investment in portfolio company, EpiBone

London, UK - 26 November 2021- NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI), the international life sciences and sustainability technology investment and commercialisation Group, announces that it has arranged an investment of a further $1 million (c. £0.750 million) into its Lifesciences' portfolio company, EpiBone Inc. ("Epibone"), a revolutionary regenerative medicine company focused on bone and cartilage reconstruction based in the US. The $1m investment amount is part of an overall $11m close alongside Boston based investors, and notable family offices.

In line with NetScientific's capital-light investment approach, the investment comprises of $734k from NetScientific's balance sheet and $266k in advised funds from Group's corporate finance and venture capital subsidiary EMV Capital Ltd ("EMVC"). It follows NetScientific's conversion of $250k CLA and interest into equity in January 2020 (resulting in 0.82% of the company on a fully diluted basis).The funding will take EpiBone through to a scale-up round expected in late 2022, and enable the company to accelerate development of its pipeline.

The company's proprietary bioreactor technology is the product of 20 years of fundamental research and experience with orthopaedic tissue engineering, resulting in a three-step process to regenerate human bone. Its lead bone product (EB-CMF), a potential treatment for ramus continuity defects in the mandible, is now in Phase 1 human trials. The first step involves a CT scan to determine the exact 3D size and shape of the bone needed for the defect being treated, together with extraction of adult stem cells. The second stage involves the creation of a precise, personalized scaffold of the required bone, and the design and construction of a custom bioreactor that will incubate the new bone as it grows. The final stage involves infusion of the stem cells into the scaffold, and growth inside the bioreactor where they are remodelled into a personalized bone graft ready for implantation.

In 2019, EpiBone announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted its Investigational New Drug (IND) clearance to proceed with a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of its lead bone product, EB-CMF, as a potential treatment for ramus continuity defects in the mandible. The company received further grants, and in November 2020, Prof. Robert S. Langer Sc.D., co-founder of Moderna, was appointed to EpiBone's Board of Directors.

The investment is in line with NetScientific's Trans-Atlantic strategy, supporting its portfolio companies to build a presence and links on both sides of the Atlantic. Post-investment, NetScientific is looking to support EpiBone in building a presence in the UK and Europe.

Commenting on the investment,Nina Tandon, CEO of EpiBonesaid, "We welcome NetScientific's participation in this round, providing not only investment, but also value added skills and channels for EpiBone to grow internationally."

Dr. Ilian Iliev, CEO of NetScientific commented: "We see EpiBone as an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine space, which is now coming of age. Its platform technology has the potential to transform the bone and cartilage space by making implants from patients' own cells across multiple applications. This is another example of NetScientific's judicious investment approach to build stakes in businesses, and supporting its Trans-Atlantic model, as it accelerates the portfolio company growth to deliver superior investment returns."

John Clarkson, Chairman of NetScientific commented:"In a planned visit to Epibone's facilities, (just before the pandemic struck last year) I was impressed by their technology, development, team, and plans. Since then, we have built a good relationship with the company, and have been encouraged by their excellent progress and performance. As we continue to implement our stated strategy, this is reinforces our "Transatlantic Bridges" programme, not only through the investment, but significantly also now working together to develop and expand Epibone's business here in the UK and Europe."

About NetScientific

https://netscientific.net/

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a holding company, that invests in, develops, commercialises and realises shareholder value in life sciences/healthcare, sustainability and technology companies, which offer significant growth potential predominately in the UK and USA, as well as globally.

With the acquisition of EMV Capital in August 2020, the Group doubled its portfolio from 8 to 17 companies, either through direct subsidiary, balance sheet investment or capital under advisory, varying from start-up private companies to publicly listed equities.

NetScientific delivers shareholder returns through a proactive and hands-on management approach to their portfolio companies; identifying, investing in, and helping to build game-changing companies. The Group targets value inflection points and the release of value through partial or full exits from trade sales, public listings, or equity sales. The Company has a strong transatlantic and growing international presence, providing attractive expansion prospects.

NSCI can deploy a capital-light investment structure; utilising the power of the PLC Brand, and the NetScientific balance sheet to anchor future investments and achieve a multiplier effect by attracting 3rd party investment for the portfolio companies.

NetScientific is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and was admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, in 2013 (website: netscientific.net).

About EMV Capital

emvcapital.com

EMV Capital Ltd is a London based award winning investor focused on B2B companies in the healthcare, sustainability and industrial sectors. It is a subsidiary of AIM-listed NetScientific PLC. EMVC's investments in UK, US and Israel cover a range of technologies including robotics and AI, advanced engineering, power electronics and Medtech. EMVC's model is to develop customized investment strategies for its portfolio companies, combining its network of private investors, institutional VCs investors and Corporate VC funds.

About EpiBone

https://www.epibone.com/

EpiBone, Inc. is privately-held regenerative medicine company focused on skeletal reconstruction. Sitting at the intersection of biology and engineering, the company harnesses the power of a patient's own cells to create living solutions that become a seamless part of a patient's body. EpiBone is currently developing a pipeline of bone, cartilage, and compound (bone and cartilage) products.

EpiBone was co-founded in 2013 by CEO Nina Tandon,Sarindr Bhumiratana, and Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic. The company received initial funding in 2014 from the Partnership Fund for New York City, and Peter Thiel's Fund, Breakout Labs.