NetScientific Says FDA Granted PDS0101 Cancer Treatment Fast Track Designation

By Anthony O. Goriainoff

NetScientific PLC said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted its PDS0101 cancer treatment a Fast Track designation in combination with Merck & Co.'s Keytruda therapy.

The London-listed life-sciences, technology, investment and commercialization company said its portfolio company PDS Biotechnology Corp. was granted the designation for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer.

The company said the designation program is intended to help develop and expedite the review of drug candidate applications that can potentially treat serious or life-threatening conditions.

"The FDA fast track designation of PDS0101 provides recognition that the drug fills an unmet need in a serious condition, with the purpose to get a drug to patients faster. The board therefore considers this a significant milestone and value inflection point for PDS," Chief Executive Ilian Iliev said.

