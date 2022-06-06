Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. NetScientific plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NSCI   GB00BN4R5Q82

NETSCIENTIFIC PLC

(NSCI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06/06 03:00:16 am EDT
94.50 GBX   +7.39%
02:54aNetScientific Says FDA Granted PDS0101 Cancer Treatment Fast Track Designation
DJ
05/16NetScientific Shares Rise on Successful Completion of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Test
DJ
05/12NetScientific plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetScientific Says FDA Granted PDS0101 Cancer Treatment Fast Track Designation

06/06/2022 | 02:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony O. Goriainoff


NetScientific PLC said Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted its PDS0101 cancer treatment a Fast Track designation in combination with Merck & Co.'s Keytruda therapy.

The London-listed life-sciences, technology, investment and commercialization company said its portfolio company PDS Biotechnology Corp. was granted the designation for the treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck cancer.

The company said the designation program is intended to help develop and expedite the review of drug candidate applications that can potentially treat serious or life-threatening conditions.

"The FDA fast track designation of PDS0101 provides recognition that the drug fills an unmet need in a serious condition, with the purpose to get a drug to patients faster. The board therefore considers this a significant milestone and value inflection point for PDS," Chief Executive Ilian Iliev said.


Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 0253ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MERCK & CO., INC. -0.10% 89.91 Delayed Quote.17.31%
NETSCIENTIFIC PLC 7.39% 94.5 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
PDS BIOTECHNOLOGY CORPORATION -3.32% 4.08 Delayed Quote.-49.63%
All news about NETSCIENTIFIC PLC
02:54aNetScientific Says FDA Granted PDS0101 Cancer Treatment Fast Track Designation
DJ
05/16NetScientific Shares Rise on Successful Completion of AstraZeneca Covid-19 Antibody Tes..
DJ
05/12NetScientific plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
05/06NetScientific PLC - Acquisition of 30% of Vortex Biotech Holdings
AQ
05/06NetScientific Signs Deal for Potential 30% Stake In Vortex Biotech
MT
05/06NetScientific plc entered into a agreement to acquire 30% stake in Vortex Biotech Holdi..
CI
2021Q-Bot Limited announced that it expects to receive £1.5 million in funding from EMV Cap..
CI
2021NetScientific plc acquired 75% stake in Cetromed Limited from Zahra Holdings Limited fo..
CI
2021NETSCIENTIFIC : PDS Phase 2 Clinical Trial Update
PU
2021NetScientific Invests $1 Million In EpiBone
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 2,80 M 3,50 M 3,50 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 1,60 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -11,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18,6 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
EV / Sales 2022 6,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 56,1%
Chart NETSCIENTIFIC PLC
Duration : Period :
NetScientific plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCIENTIFIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 88,00 GBX
Average target price 180,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 105%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ilian Petkov Iliev Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen D. Crowe CFO, Secretary & Group Financial Controller
John Eric Clarkson Executive Chairman
Stephen K. Smith Non-Executive Director
Clive Sparrow Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCIENTIFIC PLC-11.11%23
SARTORIUS AG-28.96%26 581
QUIDELORTHO CORPORATION-33.37%5 999
REVENIO GROUP OYJ-16.44%1 322
BIOTAGE AB (PUBL)-26.79%1 296
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-28.87%894