    NSCI   GB00BN4R5Q82

NETSCIENTIFIC PLC

(NSCI)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:13 2023-05-26 am EDT
69.50 GBX   +0.72%
04:18pNetScientific notes 'promising' data by investee PDS Biotechnology
AN
05/15FRP Advisory eyes revenue ahead of expectations
AN
05/02Macfarlane buys A&G Holdings for GBP3.6 million
AN
NetScientific notes 'promising' data by investee PDS Biotechnology

05/26/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
(Alliance News) - NetScientific PLC on Friday noted that its investee PDS Biotechnology Corp announced "promising" interim data focused on immunotherapy for a form of cancer.

NetScientific is a London-based investment company focused on life science, sustainability and technology companies. It said the data related to the VERSATILE-002 phase 2 clinical trial which investigates PDS's investigational immunotherapy PDS0101 in combination with Merck & Co Inc's anti-PD-1 therapy Keytruda in patients with recurrent or metastatic human papillomavirus 16-positive head and neck cancer.

The interim data showed an 87% estimated 12-month overall survival rate. The study had 48 patients who received at least one cycle of the combination arm. 56% received four doses and 23% received five doses.

PDS Biotech's Chief Medical Officer Lauren Wood, who is a co-author of the study, said: "The interim data showed an estimated 12-month survival rate of 87% and a progression-free survival of 10.4 months, which is very encouraging given the poor prognosis these patients face. Furthermore, we remain encouraged by the safety profile of PDS0101 in combination with KEYTRUDA, with only 8% of patients experiencing a grade 3 treatment-related adverse event without more serious grade 4 or 5 events."

NetScientific shares closed 0.7% higher at 69.50 pence each in London on Friday.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

