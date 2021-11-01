Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 10:19:47 am
105.14 GBX   +1.58%
PDS to License Novel Proteins for Flu Vaccine

11/01/2021 | 10:27am EDT
NetScientific plc

("NetScientific", the "Group" or the "Company")

PDS to License Novel Proteins for Flu Vaccine

PDS Biotech Announces Agreement with University of Georgia to License Novel Proteins for Versamune-based Universal Flu Vaccine

London, UK - 01 November 2021- NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI), the international life sciences and sustainability technology investment and commercialisation Group, announces that its portfolio company, PDS Biotechnology Corporation (Nasdaq: PDSB), has announced an agreement to license COBRA (Computationally Optimized Broadly Reactive Antigen) antigens from the University of Georgia initially for use in the clinical development of its infectious disease immunotherapy pipeline, PDS0202, a universal flu vaccine candidate.

Designed by renowned influenza expert, Dr. Ted Ross at the University of Georgia, the novel COBRA antigens are to be used in combination with Versamune® for PDS0202 for the universal prevention of infection by multiple strains of influenza virus. The antigens were selected following successful pre-clinical development work completed under a contract from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Collaborative Influenza Vaccine Innovation Centers (CIVICs) program to progress PDS0202 development. PDS0202 leverages Versamune®'s ability to induce the immune system to generate high levels of flu-specific neutralizing antibodies, CD4 helper and CD8 killer T-cells, as well as long-acting memory T-cells to potentially provide broad and long-term protection against multiple influenza strains. Influenza is estimated to result in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness and about 290,000 to 650,000 respiratory deaths globally each year.

PDS Biotech CEO, Frank Bedu-Addo commented:"Our new agreement with the University of Georgia demonstrates the versatility and potential of our Versamune® platform and advances our infectious disease pipeline.

"There are four types of seasonal influenza viruses, and a universal flu vaccine would eliminate the need to manufacture a new seasonal flu vaccine each year by providing robust, long-lasting protection against multiple subtypes of flu. We believe this is the next step in the advancement of novel infectious disease vaccines to address the nearly one billion cases of influenza worldwide annually."

Ilian Iliev, CEO of NetScientific, commented:"This latest development further demonstrates the PDS team's ability to execute a sophisticated programme of clinical applications of the Versamune® platform, not only in cancer-immunotherapy, but also in infectious disease vaccines - a rapidly growing area of market significance"

NetScientific's interest in PDS amounts to c. 4.72 per cent.

The full text of the announcement from PDS Biotechnology is available online here: https://www.pdsbiotech.com/investors/news-center/press-releases/press-releases1/113-2021-news/573-iotechnnouncesgreementwithniversityofeorgia20211101

For more information, please contact:

NetScientific

Via Walbrook PR

Ilian Iliev, CEO

WH Ireland (NOMAD, Financial Adviser and Broker)

Chris Fielding / Darshan Patel

+44 (0)20 7220 1666

Walbrook PR

Nick Rome/ Paul McManus/

Nicholas Johnson

07748 325 236, 07980 541 893

or 07884 664 686

About NetScientific

NetScientific plc (AIM: NSCI) is a holding company, that invests in, develops, commercialises and realises shareholder value in life sciences/healthcare, sustainability and technology companies, which offer significant growth potential predominately in the UK and USA, as well as globally.

With the acquisition of EMV Capital in August 2020, the Group doubled its portfolio from 8 to 17 companies, either through direct subsidiary, balance sheet investment or capital under advisory, varying from start-up private companies to publicly listed equities.

NetScientific delivers shareholder returns through a proactive and hands-on management approach to their portfolio companies; identifying, investing in, and helping to build game-changing companies. The Group targets value inflection points and the release of value through partial or full exits from trade sales, public listings, or equity sales. The Company has a strong transatlantic and growing international presence, providing attractive expansion prospects.

NSCI can deploy a capital-light investment structure; utilising the power of the PLC Brand, and the NetScientific balance sheet to anchor future investments and achieve a multiplier effect by attracting 3rd party investment for the portfolio companies.

NetScientific is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and was admitted to trading on AIM, a market operated by the London Stock Exchange, in 2013 (website: netscientific.net).

Disclaimer

NetScientific plc published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 14:26:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
