  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetScout Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
News 
Summary

NETSCOUT Integrates with ServiceNow, Providing Enhanced Visibility into Service Triage

12/16/2021 | 06:01am EST
New app integration enables a seamless view between NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM, reducing time spent on service tickets

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced a new integration that connects NETSCOUT's nGeniusONE® service assurance solution with ServiceNow® IT Operations Management (ITOM) Visibility and ITOM Health.

The NETSCOUT integration module enables nGeniusONE to generate enhanced alerts to ServiceNow® ITOM with a contextual launch capability for service triage. ServiceNow® ITOM users can launch queries into nGeniusONE from any other alert with that context. nGeniusONE dashboards and reports will support the visualization of those alert conditions to and from ServiceNow® ITOM.

"We are extremely pleased to bring our Smart Data into the ServiceNow platform to give customers enhanced visibility and service triage capabilities," stated Paul Barrett, CTO, NETSCOUT. "We believe that NETSCOUT's integration with ServiceNow increases the value and utility of the two solutions for our customers."

Features of the NETSCOUT nGeniusONE and ServiceNow® ITOM integration include:

Early Warning System – NETSCOUT's solution provides complementary network and service visibility that augments the available information in ServiceNow® ITOM. NETSCOUT delivers 24X7 network visibility for any equipment vendor, data center, service, technology, or cloud along with continuous service dependency with its Adaptive Service Intelligence® (ASI) Smart Data. This integration improves the quality of the information sent by nGeniusONE to generate "alarms," "events," and "incidents" in ServiceNow with real-time, layer-7 visibility and actionable intelligence from NETSCOUT.

Integrated Troubleshooting – nGeniusONE sends alerts to ServiceNow® ITOM, which includes a contextual link, so users can easily investigate and quickly identify the root cause of any service degradations or fault. In addition, ServiceNow users can seamlessly link back into nGeniusONE to investigate and troubleshoot other alerts. nGeniusONE's service triage approach leads to rapid service issue identification (often in minutes) along with the number of impacted customers.

This new integration is available for download via the ServiceNow store.

About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Omnis® Cyber Intelligence delivers the fastest and most scalable network security solution available on the market. NETSCOUT nGenius® service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor® Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2021 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2021
Income Statement Evolution
