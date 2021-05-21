A year in review: Detailed DDoS attack data for South Korea

Carol Hildebrand May 21st, 2021 RSS Feed

As the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive shift in internet usage, cybercriminals quickly pounced, launching more than 10 million DDoS attacks aimed at crippling targets with a heavy reliance on online services. Attackers widened their target profile beyond usual-suspect industries as the massive shift to online work and play opened promising new avenues of attack. And as the world leaned even more heavily on pandemic-era mainstays such online streaming, ecommerce, cloud, and online learning, attackers naturally followed. While that unprecedented activity was widely reflected worldwide, it's also useful to narrow the lens to see variations in impact at a more granular level. Our weekly series focuses on DDoS activity in specific countries. This week: South Korea.

Dive into the full 2H 2020 NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Report