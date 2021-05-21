Log in
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
A year in review: Detailed DDoS attack data for South Korea

05/21/2021
Carol Hildebrand
May 21st, 2021

As the COVID-19 pandemic triggered a massive shift in internet usage, cybercriminals quickly pounced, launching more than 10 million DDoS attacks aimed at crippling targets with a heavy reliance on online services. Attackers widened their target profile beyond usual-suspect industries as the massive shift to online work and play opened promising new avenues of attack. And as the world leaned even more heavily on pandemic-era mainstays such online streaming, ecommerce, cloud, and online learning, attackers naturally followed. While that unprecedented activity was widely reflected worldwide, it's also useful to narrow the lens to see variations in impact at a more granular level. Our weekly series focuses on DDoS activity in specific countries. This week: South Korea.

Dive into the full 2H 2020 NETSCOUT Threat Intelligence Report

Disclaimer

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 17:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 832 M - -
Net income 2021 20,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 273x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 003 M 2 003 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 56,8%
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 27,27 $
Spread / Highest target 6,34%
Spread / Average Target 2,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,99%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.-0.55%2 003
ACCENTURE PLC8.71%180 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.89%154 954
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION13.75%128 560
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.8.31%82 610
INFOSYS LIMITED6.65%77 841