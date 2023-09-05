NETSCOUT honored with corporate charitable contributor recognition for tenth year in a row

The Boston Business Journal (BBJ) has namedNETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions,an honoree in its annual 2023 Corporate Citizenship Awards, a recognition of the region's top corporate charitable contributors. It is the tenth year in a row that NETSCOUT has been named to the list.

The Boston Business Journal annually publishes this list to showcase companies that promote and prioritize giving back to their communities.

Through NETSCOUT’s global Heart of Giving programs, employees are empowered to support their favorite causes and plan meaningful efforts in their communities with matching gifts, and individual and team volunteer grants. In addition, NETSCOUT provides corporate donations and sponsorships to support local community organizations and digital equity and inclusion initiatives.

“It is with honor that we present our list of the Top Charitable Contributors in Massachusetts – companies who gave $100,000 or more to Mass.-based in charities in 2022. Collectively, they gave $423 millionin cash contributions – a true example of the business community coming together to help those in need. We are proud to celebrate these organizations who give both money and time to make Boston a stronger and better place for all,” said Boston Business Journal Market President and Publisher Carolyn Jones.

This year, 100 companies qualified for the distinction by reporting at least $100,000 in cash contributions to Massachusetts-based charities last year. Honorees include companies from such industry sectors as financial and professional services, health care, technology, retail, and professional sports.

NETSCOUT will be honored at the BBJ’s 18th Annual Corporate Citizenship Awards on Thursday, September 7th at the Seaport Hotel (1 Seaport Lane, Boston) from 5:30pm – 8:30pm. The evening will be filled with networking, making connections, and recognizing all the Charitable Contributors, the Alan B. Lewis | Alnoba CEO Social Leadership Award and our 2023 Corporate Citizenship Community Collaboration Awardees. For more information on the event and how to register to attend, click here.

“It is an honor to be recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a top charitable contributor, and we’re pleased to achieve this for ten consecutive years,” said Michael Szabados, chief operating officer at NETSCOUT. “Philanthropy and community involvement is the heart of our culture, and we encourage our talented employees to build meaningful relationships in the community through volunteer service. We’re grateful for the opportunity to support the work of many nonprofit organizations.”

For more information on NETSCOUT’s Heart of Giving programs, click here.

