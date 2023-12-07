Official NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. press release

DPI Consortium provides USPTO training to Advance Understanding of Foundational Internet Technology

The DPI Consortium, an independent, non-profit organization committed to providing educational resources regarding the history of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology and development, recently conducted a technical training for the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) as part of the USPTO’s Patent Examiner Technical Training Program (PETTP). The training featured the DPI Consortium’s Advisory Board, a panel of leading technologists, inventors, and founders who have led the development of DPI technology since its inception and was part of the DPI Consortium’s ongoing work to advance the field of DPI technology by making historical research and development resources available to all.

The speakers featured in the training included:

Vinton G. Cerf: Co-designer the TCP/IP protocols and the architecture of the Internet and currently Chief Internet Evangelist at Google.

Len Shustek: co-founder and Chairman Emeritus of the board of trustees of the Computer History Museum, and previously the co-founder of Network General.

Gerald Combs: original developer of the Wireshark open-source project, the world’s premier network protocol analyzer and currently Director of Open Source Projects at Sysdig.

Paul Barrett: President of the DPI Consortium, CTO for NETSCOUT’s Enterprise and Federal businesses.

The DPI Consortium maintains a freely available prior art database including links to four decades' worth of product data sheets, articles, patents, and web pages documenting the development of DPI technology. Many of these resources were developed in the open-source technology community and are therefore not included in patent archives. Other resources have been saved via the Internet Archive from private companies that have been acquired, merged, or discontinued since their materials were published. The fully searchable database can be accessed via the DPI Consortium’s website and is, in addition to a resource for future patent applicants, the most complete archive of the development of DPI, a foundational technology of the digital era.

“Deep packet inspection is used to assure the health and security of not just networks, but also the applications and services that are delivered over those networks. For example, DPI is an essential component in protecting national critical infrastructure such as communications networks, energy, healthcare and financial systems, and critical government defense networks,” says Paul Barrett, President of the DPI Consortium, CTO for NETSCOUT’s Enterprise and Federal businesses.

The DPI Consortium encourages anyone with materials relating to the history and development of DPI technology to submit those materials to their database as a resource for future technologists. Additional training in collaboration with the USPTO is forthcoming.

About the DPI Consortium

As an independent, non-profit, 501(c)(6) tax-exempt membership organization, the DPI Consortium’s mission is to provide a clearinghouse for publicly available educational resources related to the history of Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology to improve patent quality, deter frivolous patent assertion entity claims, and support the patent challenges of its members. Learn more at https://dpiconsortium.org/.

