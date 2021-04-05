Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetScout Systems, Inc.    NTCT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/05 12:34:01 pm
28.96 USD   +0.56%
12:10pMAKE IT SMARTER : 5G Networks in the City
PU
03/31NETSCOUT  : Cybersecurity in a Remote Work World
PU
03/29NETSCOUT  : End-User Service Quality Improves with NETSCOUT Visibility
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Make It Smarter: 5G Networks in the City

04/05/2021 | 12:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Agnes Mends-Crentsil
April 5th, 2021

RSS Feed

By 2040, 65 percent of the global population is forecast to live in urban areas, compared with 29 percent in 1950. This urban growth is an important driver in the increasing interest in smart cities.

And as cities get smarter, their networks must evolve to support the growing need for pervasive wireless technologies, open data, and trusted security-a perfect opportunity to use 5G networks to accelerate innovation through existing smart city technology. As a result, the latency and reliability demand for 5G services will likely increase across both public and private industry sectors.

The infographic below gives a sense of the impact that 5G can have on a smart city.

To extract full benefits from this scenario, all providers-mobile, enterprise, and cloud-must consider a visibility solution that ensures end-through-end visibility regardless of service, network, vendor, or technologies to assure innovation, quality of service, and optimum user experience for their 5G networks.

Take a virtual walk through a 5G smart city.

Disclaimer

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 16:09:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
12:10pMAKE IT SMARTER : 5G Networks in the City
PU
03/31NETSCOUT  : Cybersecurity in a Remote Work World
PU
03/29NETSCOUT  : End-User Service Quality Improves with NETSCOUT Visibility
PU
03/24NETSCOUT  : Is Your VPN Gateway Vulnerable to DDoS Attacks?
PU
03/22NETSCOUT  : Building a Cybersecurity Strategy for the COVID-19 Vaccine
PU
03/17NETSCOUT  : Overcoming the Challenges of Cloud Migration
PU
03/17NETSCOUT  : Healthcare Organization Resolves DICOM Access Issue Thanks to nGeniu..
PU
03/11NETSCOUT  : How to Get the Most from Hybrid Cloud
PU
03/08HEALTHCARE IT ON CALL : Dealing with Overburdened Systems
PU
03/01REMOTE WORK : A Wake-up Call for Digital Infrastructure
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 832 M - -
Net income 2021 20,9 M - -
Net cash 2021 120 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 288x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 115 M 2 115 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,40x
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
Nbr of Employees 2 502
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,67 $
Last Close Price 28,80 $
Spread / Highest target 0,69%
Spread / Average Target -0,46%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.5.03%2 115
ACCENTURE PLC6.56%176 926
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.56%159 526
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION5.84%119 054
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.7.49%81 052
INFOSYS LIMITED10.30%80 111
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ