NETSCOUT Achieves AWS Migration & Modernization Competency Status

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration & Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that NETSCOUT has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.

AWS launched the AWS Migration & Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. The AWS Migration & Modernization Competency takes on the heavy lifting of identifying and validating industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migration and application modernization tooling.

Achieving the AWS Migration & Modernization Competency differentiates NETSCOUT as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering software products that help customers embrace cloud and application transformation, reducing licensing costs, optimizing operational costs, and improving performance, agility, and resiliency. These tools can perform an application portfolio assessment, identifying the applications that are candidates for modernization, and augment and automate developer tasks to carry out the modernization of legacy applications.

“NETSCOUT is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve the new AWS Migration & Modernization Competency status,” said Russ Currie, vice president, enterprise strategy, NETSCOUT. “NETSCOUT’s collaboration with AWS enables enterprises to accelerate deployments of services to the cloud while assuring business continuity with complete confidence.”

“Today we are in the position to offer a complete portfolio of solutions to migrate any workload to AWS using any migration strategy,” said Bill Platt, General Manager, AWS Migration Services. “Customers and partners can confidently use solutions validated by AWS to undertake migration and modernization journey at scale.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Omnis® Cyber Intelligence delivers the fastest and most scalable network security solution available on the market. NETSCOUT nGenius® service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor® Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

