Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetScout Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/10 04:00:00 pm EDT
33.38 USD   +3.50%
08:31aNETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
05/10NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/06RBC Lifts Price Target on NetScout Systems to $36 From $35, Maintains Sector Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

05/11/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor event: 

Date:

 

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Conference:

 

17th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Location:

 

Virtual

Participation:

 

1x1s Only

NETSCOUT Executives:

 

Jean Bua, EVP and CFO

 

 

Darren Anstee, CTO, Security

 

 

Dr. Vikram Saksena, Office of the CTO, Service Provider

 

 

Tony Piazza, Vice President, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Our Omnis™ Cybersecurity advanced threat detection and response platform offers comprehensive network visibility, threat detection, highly contextual investigation, and automated mitigation at the network edge. NETSCOUT nGenius™ service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2022 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
08:31aNETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
05/10NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements an..
AQ
05/06RBC Lifts Price Target on NetScout Systems to $36 From $35, Maintains Sector Perform Ra..
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : NetScout Systems, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05NETSCOUT : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05Earnings Flash (NTCT) NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Posts Q4 Revenue $191.2M, vs. Street Est of $189..
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (NTCT) NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Posts Q4 Revenue $191.2M, vs. Street Est of $189..
MT
05/05Earnings Flash (NTCT) NETSCOUT SYSTEMS Reports Q4 EPS $0.29, vs. Street Est of $0.21
MT
05/05NETSCOUT Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
BU
05/05NetScout Systems, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 866 M - -
Net income 2022 32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 51,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 464 M 2 464 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
EV / Sales 2023 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,38 $
Average target price 35,50 $
Spread / Average Target 6,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Engineering Director
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.0.91%2 464
ACCENTURE PLC-30.63%182 160
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-8.01%162 770
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.39%116 144
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-14.92%88 704
INFOSYS LIMITED-17.73%84 239