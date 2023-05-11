Advanced search
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-10 pm EDT
29.17 USD   +0.59%
08:32aNETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event
BU
05/08North American Morning Briefing: Stocks Futures -3-
DJ
05/05Piper Sandler Upgrades NetScout Systems to Neutral From Underweight With $30 Price Target
MT
NETSCOUT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Event

05/11/2023 | 08:32am EDT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS protection solutions, announced today that the Company plans to participate in the following upcoming investor event:

Date:

Thursday, May 18, 2023

Conference:

18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference

Location:

Virtual

Participation:

1x1s Only

NETSCOUT Executives:

Paul Barrett, CTO, Enterprise

Dr. Vikram Saksena, CTO office, Service Provider

Tony Piazza, SVP, Corporate Finance

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2023 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT and the NETSCOUT logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 906 M - -
Net income 2023 48,5 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 49,4x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 070 M 2 070 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,28x
EV / Sales 2024 2,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 320
Free-Float 54,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 29,17 $
Average target price 32,00 $
Spread / Average Target 9,70%
Managers and Directors
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Engineering Director
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.-10.80%2 070
ACCENTURE PLC0.77%169 813
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.92%146 755
SIEMENS AG15.06%129 765
IBM-14.00%110 800
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-10.55%88 826
