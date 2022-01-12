Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetScout Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NETSCOUT Delivers Service Assurance for Southern Linc's Mission-critical Private 4G LTE Wireless Network

01/12/2022 | 08:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

End-to-End Visibility Helps Quickly Identify and Resolve Power Grid Issues

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of cybersecurity, service assurance, and business analytics solutions, today announced that it is supporting Southern Linc – an integrated digital wireless service provider specifically created to work with Southern Company's energy/power subsidiaries – in providing end-to-end service assurance visibility for their private 4G LTE network. Working with NETSCOUT®, Southern Linc can provide its power grid customers with a mission-critical, continuously available, secure environment.

"Our customers depend on Southern Linc to provide a highly reliable mission-critical LTE network for their critical data and voice communications," stated Tami Barron, president and CEO, Southern Linc. "NETSCOUT was able to support these needs by deploying their solutions in our data centers. As a result, they're helping us provide a more resilient and secure wireless communications network with the quality our customers demand."

NETSCOUT worked with Southern Linc to install nGeniusONE, nGenius Session Analyzer, Packet Flow Switches, and high-capacity InfiniStreamNG probes in two data centers to help accelerate root cause identification and streamline workflows to provide network operations with a consistent and secure end-user experience. Southern Linc's private 4G LTE network gives customers access to their Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) IoT devices in the field to provide information on grid performance and can be used to avoid or quickly resolve power outages.

“We're pleased that we were able to help Southern Linc address all their requirements to deliver this mission-critical network for their customers," stated Michael Szabados, chief operating officer, NETSCOUT. "They can now easily identify which IoT sessions failed, including timing and cause, to resolve issues quickly. In addition, as the company continues to expand, our solution can support incremental, cost-efficient growth."

Southern Linc was started by its parent company, Southern Company, to provide mission-critical wireless communications to Southern Company subsidiaries, including Alabama Power, Georgia Power, and Mississippi Power.

About NETSCOUT

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) helps assure digital business services against security, availability, and performance disruptions. Our market and technology leadership stems from combining our patented smart data technology with smart analytics. We provide real-time, pervasive visibility and insights customers need to accelerate and secure their digital transformation. Omnis® Cyber Intelligence delivers the fastest and most scalable network security solution available on the market. NETSCOUT nGenius® service assurance solutions provide real-time, contextual analysis of service, network, and application performance. And Arbor® Smart DDoS Protection by NETSCOUT products help protect against attacks that threaten availability and advanced threats that infiltrate networks to steal critical business assets. To learn more about improving service, network, and application performance in physical or virtual data centers or in the cloud, and how NETSCOUT's security and performance solutions can help you move forward with confidence, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

©2022 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
08:04aNETSCOUT Delivers Service Assurance for Southern Linc's Mission-critical Private 4G LTE..
BU
01/11NETSCOUT : How Application Layer Attacks Impact Edge Architecture
PU
01/05NETSCOUT and AWS Collaborate to Help ENGIE IT Migrate Services to the Cloud
BU
01/05NetScout Systems, Inc. and Amazon Web Services, Inc. Collaborate to Help ENGIE IT Migra..
CI
2021NETSCOUT : Enabling NetOps-SecOps Collaboration
PU
2021NETSCOUT : How Can Organizations with Hybrid Workforces Protect User Experience?
PU
2021NETSCOUT : Are You Getting the Most Bang for Your IT Buck?
PU
2021NETSCOUT : Apache Log4j Vulnerability
PU
2021NETSCOUT : Not All Security Providers Are Created Equal
PU
2021NETSCOUT : Why Collaboration is Needed (And Lacking) Between IT & Security Teams
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 852 M - -
Net income 2022 34,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 264 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 97,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 365 M 2 365 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,47x
EV / Sales 2023 2,17x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,02 $
Average target price 34,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.-3.90%2 365
ACCENTURE PLC-9.51%237 070
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.4.75%196 343
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.59%119 158
INFOSYS LIMITED-1.70%106 811
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.55%99 143