    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
33.60 USD   +9.38%
08:22aNETSCOUT's Advanced Network Detection and Response Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Panorama for Enhanced Policy Enforcement of its ML-Powered Next Generation Firewalls
BU
09/06NETSCOUT Provides End-to-End Visibility Across AWS Cloud WAN Environments with Aruba EdgeConnect Enterprise SD-WAN Platform
BU
08/25NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NETSCOUT's Advanced Network Detection and Response Integrates with Palo Alto Networks Panorama for Enhanced Policy Enforcement of its ML-Powered Next Generation Firewalls

09/13/2022 | 08:22am EDT
Gives security teams the ability to use packet-level data to quickly remediate security risks

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ: NTCT), today announced that it has completed validation of the integration of its Omnis® Cyber Intelligence (OCI), the central console for its advanced network detection and response solution, with Palo Alto Networks Panorama™ management platform, which centrally manages all form factors of Palo Alto Networks market-leading ML-Powered Next-Generation Firewalls. This integration will provide enterprise security operation teams with end-to-end, packet-based visibility at scale, which is critically important for blocking threats with speed and consistency. In addition, this partnership allows joint customers to solve their network and security challenges more easily.

Integrating NETSCOUT OCI and Palo Alto Networks Panorama streamlines threat detection, accelerating response times and reducing manual operations. Leveraging Omnis CyberStream scalable deep packet inspection (DPI) and patented Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology, NETSCOUT OCI provides comprehensive visibility into network traffic and identifies Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) early in the attack lifecycle or retrospectively via investigation of packets and layer 2-7 metadata. This information is sent to Palo Alto Networks Panorama™ -- a network security management platform that offers easy-to-implement, consolidated policy creation and centralized management features -- to provision Palo Alto Networks next-generation firewalls centrally and respond instantly to security incidents.

“By integrating the actionable, packet-based and highly scalable, end-to-end visibility technology of NETSCOUT OCI with the powerful threat response of Palo Alto Networks Panorama, we’re helping our joint customers reduce their security risks through better intelligence, efficiency, and speed,” stated Tom Raimondi, chief marketing officer, NETSCOUT. “Our customers benefit by the measures we take to proactively improve their security posture.”

The NETSCOUT OCI and Palo Alto Networks Panorama integration is available for on-prem and multi-cloud environments. For additional information about the integration, visit the NETSCOUT pages on the Palo Alto Networks technology partner site. Visit the NETSCOUT website for more details about our partnership with Palo Alto Networks.

About NETSCOUT
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) protects the connected world from cyberattacks and performance disruptions through advanced network detection and response and pervasive network visibility. Powered by our pioneering deep packet inspection at scale, we serve the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations. Learn more at www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

©2022 NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. All rights reserved. NETSCOUT, the NETSCOUT logo, Guardians of the Connected World, Adaptive Service Intelligence, Arbor, ATLAS, Cyber Threat Horizon, InfiniStream, nGenius, nGeniusONE, and Omnis are registered trademarks or trademarks of NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., and/or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in the USA and/or other countries. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 909 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net cash 2023 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 402 M 2 402 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,51x
EV / Sales 2024 2,47x
Nbr of Employees 2 320
Free-Float 53,8%
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 33,60 $
Average target price 33,50 $
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
Managers and Directors
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Engineering Director
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.1.57%2 402
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%186 766
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.25%149 548
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 365
INFOSYS LIMITED-18.62%81 209
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%62 447