Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetScout Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetScout : Enterprise Networks Are Constantly Changing. Are You Ready?

02/14/2022 | 03:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NETSCOUT
February 14th, 2022

As traditional network models are rapidly being replaced with flexible edge architectures better suited to meeting the needs of hybrid workplaces, having improved network visibility is key to maintaining and securing these complex systems. With increased reliance on more-distributed networks, and with services constantly joining and leaving the network, IT professionals are under constant pressure to ensure the infrastructure is both operational and secure.

The pace of digital transformation is speeding up, giving enterprises an opportunity to incorporate new layers of security. However, as network architectures evolve, threat surfaces expand, and security professionals are dependent on tools to deliver visibility down to the packet level. The real issue becomes whether these tools and the data they produce be trusted.

The Challenges of Packet-based Security

One of the biggest challenges of packet-based security is being able to achieve scale. This is particularly important when attempting to automate defenses. At the same time, the quality of the data being used must be trustworthy. This is especially crucial for applications such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, where self-learning requires that data sets be reliable. The old adage "garbage in, garbage out" truly applies here.

In order to gain the granular, packet-based visibility they need, security personnel often turn to network operations teams, who have access to trusted packet-derived layer-7 metadata upon which they rely to assure quality user experience and performance across cloud, hybrid, virtual, and legacy environments.

Security Should Be Factored in from the Start

All too often, new technologies are implemented with an eye toward rapid implementation to meet urgent business needs, leaving security considerations as an afterthought. This approach can end up limiting visibility, thus introducing security blind spots. And, it probably goes without saying, these blind spots have become an attractive target to cyberattackers.

It is for this reason that security must be factored in from the start. Ultimately, comprehensive network visibility is at the heart of both security and network assurance. As such, in today's constantly evolving network environments, service assurance and security teams need trustworthy insights into voice, video, software-as-a-service (SaaS) application performance, and emerging communication protocols such as 5G.

It is clearly apparent that managing security must be an integral part of having an operational network. In the final analysis, network assurance and security share the same goal-having a secure and operational infrastructure. This means enterprises need to consider how to provide effective networks, while also maintaining security. Emerging technologies offer the promise of helping to mitigate security threats, but these must be scrutinized to ensure they don't negatively impact employee productivity.

Putting security concerns front and center at the beginning of the network expansion process is key to achieving better network visibility and a more secure infrastructure.

Learn more about how NETSCOUT Omnis Cyber Intelligence overcomes the challenges of using packets for more effective cybersecurity.

Disclaimer

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 20:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
03:23pNETSCOUT : Enterprise Networks Are Constantly Changing. Are You Ready?
PU
02/08NETSCOUT : Artificial intelligence can support the 5G network in analyzing and examining d..
PU
02/03NETSCOUT SYSTEMS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
02/03NETSCOUT : Closing the Digital Divide
PU
02/02NETSCOUT : Accelerates Moving VMware-based Workloads to Azure with Confidence
PU
02/01NETSCOUT : Digital Learning Gets an “F” When UCaaS Fails
PU
01/28MAKING 5G A TRUSTED NETWORK PART II : Devices
PU
01/28RBC Raises Price Target on NetScout Systems to $35 From $33, Maintains Sector Perform R..
MT
01/27TRANSCRIPT : NetScout Systems, Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 27, 2022
CI
01/27NetScout Systems Fiscal Q3 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Rise; Full-Year Earnings Guidance..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 866 M - -
Net income 2022 32,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 47,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 257 M 2 257 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,61x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,51x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 56,3%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 30,57 $
Average target price 35,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Engineering Director
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.-7.59%2 257
ACCENTURE PLC-20.59%208 042
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-1.16%181 433
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-0.73%118 996
INFOSYS LIMITED-8.81%95 768
SNOWFLAKE INC.-13.30%89 957