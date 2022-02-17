Log in
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
NetScout : Overcoming the Top 4 Challenges That Threaten Cyber Resiliency

02/17/2022 | 12:38pm EST
NETSCOUT
February 17th, 2022

Cybercrimes continue to grow in terms of both complexity and frequency. For instance, it's estimated that a company will be hit by ransomware every 11 seconds in 2021. Among the businesses that identify breaches or attacks, 21 percent lose money, data, or other assets, and 35 percent report being negatively impacted in other ways, including having to divert staff time to address threats and suffering from wider business disruption.

As such, it's vital for enterprises to ensure the security of data, applications, networks, and critical business processes in order to stay competitive and thwart attackers. Depending on traditional security solutions and methodologies isn't enough to combat the sophisticated attacks that target businesses today.

Instead, enterprises need a robust cybersecurity resilience strategy that ensures business continuity before, during, and after a cybersecurity incident. Cyber resilience strategies address an enterprise's ability to predict, resist, recover from, and adapt to attacks.

Although that might seem like a fairly simple process, it's anything but. In a recent Capgemini study, enterprise security teams identified the top four most challenging aspects of incorporating cyber resilience in their organizations:

  • Digital business is growing too quickly to keep up (79 percent)
  • COVID-19 has changed the cyber landscape (71 percent)
  • Threats to the organization are more advanced today compared with 2019 (68 percent)
  • We don't have the right tools or technology (60 percent)

Although overcoming those challenges might seem overwhelming, the reality is that each can be addressed, giving enterprises the cyber resilience plan they need to protect vulnerable resources.

Collaboration Is Key

Although the relationship between CIOs and CSOs is often portrayed as being at odds, the reality is that cyber resilience demands alignment between cybersecurity and IT. It's incumbent for security teams to detect, validate, investigate, and respond to threats on an ongoing basis, but security also is a strategic priority for network teams.

Improved collaboration between these teams not only makes it easier to quickly determine when a security incident occurs but also drives cost and operational efficiencies and reduces overall risks. Creating such an environment requires a view across operations and infrastructure that draws from common data sources; incorporates a common toolset for workflow creation; and documents formal policies, controls, and best practices for both teams.

Likewise, cyber resilience depends on both teams working together to solve technical issues, with an eye toward greater network visibility across physical and virtual offices as well as public cloud environments. That visibility ensures that critical IT and network infrastructures are always available, which results in greater productivity, improved customer service, and better protection against cyberthreats.

For more about how your company can benefit from cyber resilience, read the new white paper "Why Cyber Resilience Is Needed In The Post-Pandemic World" or reach out today to learn more from one of our security experts.

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 17:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
