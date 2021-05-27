Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetScout Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NetScout : It's Time to Rethink Remote-Work Quick Fixes

05/27/2021 | 11:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
NETSCOUT
May 27th, 2021

RSS Feed

After a year of change for customers and employees (and IT infrastructures) during COVID-19, it appears distributed operations are here to stay. The question for many companies is the same: Are the remote-working and network provisions they put in place for the pandemic enough?

At NETSCOUT, we define end-user experience by its five tenets: availability, reliability, responsiveness, quality, and security. Now that the world has changed irrevocably, the network has become even more critical for businesses to function, skyrocketing the importance of these five tenets.

The Rise and Stall of the VPN

When the pandemic forced organizations to send employees home, use of the virtual private network (VPN) exploded-often to support the remote working of an entire workforce, a task the VPN was never designed for.

Deploying a VPN in this way is not only unscalable; it's a productivity killer. One recent report found that remote access infrastructures that support remote work simply do not provide enough capacity for everyone to work effectively, causing sluggish response times, crashes, and even outages. Ultimately, this damages the productivity of your end users, delaying project timelines and increasing costs.

Delays during 2020 were understandable, but with all arrows now pointing to the remote way of working becoming 'normal' and with the number of permanent remote workers expected to double in 2021, businesses must start viewing their distributed networks as core to their long-term business continuity strategies.

CX to Digital CX

A poor end-user experience can damage your employee productivity, and this can have a knock-on effect on customer experience (CX), but what about the customer's direct online experience? During the pandemic, the digital experience became the only experience, and great network performance became a vital ingredient for customer retention.

For industries such as ecommerce, poor network performance-a lag time of two to five seconds, for example-would cause many customers to abandon ship (or cart). For sectors such as financial services, where customers have trusted the organization with their money and personal information, performance issues can be even more damaging.

The Need for Visibility

There are two sides to the new digital business continuity coin: ensuring your employees can work to the same capacity remotely as they can in the office (via VPN), and delivering an amazing, consistent digital customer experience.

Just because your teams can work remotely does not mean the job is done. As the needs and size of your internal teams and the behavior of your customers change, you need visibility across your entire network infrastructure to plan, run, and evaluate the risks of your operations.

With the new way of working becoming a permanent reality, visibility is no longer a luxury: it's critical for ensuring the user experience is one of availability, reliability, responsiveness, and high quality while remaining secure across newly distributed environments such as hybrid clouds.

With a solution that provides real-time visibility into not only user experience but also its components of network time, server performance, and client time, IT teams can easily track down any culprits damaging performance in the network-culprits that would never appear in standard application monitoring tools or network performance monitors.

The distributed network will soon be the backbone of service deliveries across sectors. To ensure businesses continuity, companies must assure the network for the new remote future of work.

Learn more about user experience in a digital world

Disclaimer

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 15:07:29 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
11:08aNETSCOUT  : It's Time to Rethink Remote-Work Quick Fixes
PU
05/26NETSCOUT  : Remote Working Changes Are Here to Stay—Are Your Network Vulne..
PU
05/21A YEAR IN REVIEW : Detailed DDoS attack data for South Korea
PU
05/20NETSCOUT  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
05/13A UNITED FRONT : How NetOps and SecOps Can Improve Security
PU
05/12INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Added to at NetScout Systems
MT
05/12NETSCOUT  : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
05/11HEALTHCARE SECTOR : An Enticing Target for Cyberattackers
PU
05/07NETSCOUT  : India Under Attack
PU
05/06NETSCOUT  : View this Presentation (opens in new window)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 849 M - -
Net income 2022 25,7 M - -
Net cash 2022 375 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 102 M 2 102 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,00 $
Last Close Price 28,62 $
Spread / Highest target 1,33%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.4.38%2 102
ACCENTURE PLC8.71%180 492
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.33%160 642
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.23%128 113
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.78%82 712
INFOSYS LIMITED11.26%81 565