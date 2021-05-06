NetScout : View this Presentation (opens in new window)

Forward Looking Statements: Forward-looking statements in this presentation are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other federal securities laws. Investors are cautioned that statements in this presentation, which are not strictly

historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding NetScout's financial outlook for revenue, earnings per share, and free cash

flow for fiscal year 2022, NetScout's excitement and optimism about the future and long-term technology market trends, such as the advancement of 5G networks, the evolving cyber security threat landscape, and digital transformation through cloud migration, that NetScout believes it is well- positioned as "Guardians of the Connected World" to be a leader in these market categories due to its robust and relevant solutions, trusted brand,

strong customer relationships, dedicated team, and solid financial profile, and that NetScout's focus for fiscal year 2022 is to grow revenue, enhancing

diluted earnings per share performance, and continuing to deliver strong free cash. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements due to impacts from known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors. Such factors include, but are not limited to, impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the market for advanced network, service

assurance and cybersecurity solutions specifically; the volatile foreign exchange environment; the Company's relationships with strategic partners and resellers; dependence upon broad-based acceptance of the Company's network performance management solutions; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources than we have, and their strategic response to our products; our ability to retain key executives and employees; the Company's ability to realize the anticipated savings from restructuring actions and other expense management programs; lower than expected demand for the Company's products and services; and the timing and magnitude of stock buyback activity based on market conditions, corporate

considerations, debt agreements, and regulatory requirements. For a more detailed description of the risk factors associated with the Company, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. NetScout assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.