  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NetScout Systems, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NTCT   US64115T1043

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.

(NTCT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/03 03:36:45 pm
33.305 USD   +4.18%
03:15pWho's Watching Over Your Network and Applications After Hours?
PU
11/02Tech Sector Among Biggest Gainers This Afternoon
MT
11/02Tech Stocks Rallying Again Tuesday Afternoon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Who's Watching Over Your Network and Applications After Hours?

11/03/2021 | 03:15pm EDT
Tracy Steele
November 3rd, 2021

RSS Feed

IT professionals typically are some of the hardest-working people in any given organization. They are often the unsung heroes that keep all the systems up and running. But even IT pros have to sleep, and that's when problems can turn into nightmares. Even when on duty, a recent survey revealed, 38 percent of IT and networking professionals were not always the first to identify network performance issues. This means that end users are the first to experience and report a problem, providing details necessary for IT to begin addressing the issues.

The same report found that 35 percent of IT pros indicated they lack adequate visibility into performance across the entire network. And 34 percent stated that the inability to analyze historical data is a challenge when dealing with recurring or complex network issues.

Failure Waits for No One!

Working 10, 12, or even 16 hours a day, five days a week isn't an unusual schedule for IT organizations. Unfortunately, as more and more workforces have adopted work-from-home postures, and reliance on network connectivity and business applications has become greater than ever, IT is under increased pressure to ensure systems are operating without fail-day or night.

Issues occurring in the middle of the night, over weekends, or during holidays become a ticking time bomb waiting to wreak havoc on users when they start their work day. Problems occurring during uncovered periods may go unnoticed while IT staff are away from the office. For example, should a failure occur after hours at a company with its headquarters based on the West Coast, when employees show up to work on the East Coast the next morning, they will run into system problems first thing. And IT won't be there to address it, creating a delay in when issues will be resolved. The implications to the business could be significant.

The Value of "Follow the Sun" 24/7/365 Monitoring and Testing

Proactive, managed monitoring services offer IT a way to monitor, service-triage, and gain critical data insights into business, industry, voice, video, and software-as-a-service (SaaS) application performance issues at any time of the day or night.

NETSCOUT Visibility as a Service (VaaS) offers a "follow the sun" model that effectively keeps a watchful eye on a company's infrastructure, even when IT personnel are not in the office. NETSCOUT VaaS can provide coverage and expertise 24/7/365, introducing another set of eyes and ears looking for and initiating troubleshooting as soon as issues appear.

Once problems are detected, rapid investigation proceeds, so problems can be pinpointed, IT can be advised, and corrective actions can be initiated. In many cases, this can be accomplished before employees start their day, completely avoiding any resulting impact to corporate productivity. At the same time, this reduces the burden on IT resources, because no one has to be assigned the graveyard shift to monitor systems overnight or on weekends.

NETSCOUT VaaS managed support offers several practical advantages as well. Not having to hire and train multiple after-hours/holiday staff reduces costs. For example, two fully trained IT personnel generally cost a total of $400,000 ($200,000 each) per year, and typically require coverage for paid time off. Having skilled experts analyzing data from NETSCOUT's service assurance solutions 24 hours a day, seven days a week assures quality application and network performance in a cost-effective manner.

NETSCOUT is an expert when it comes to Visibility as a Service. NETSCOUT'S VaaS works with NETSCOUT products, such as nGeniusONE, InfiniStreamNG, nGeniusPULSE, nPoints, nGenius Packet Flow Switches, Omnis Cyber Investigator, and Smart Edge Monitoring solutions, helping to cut mean time to knowledge (MTTK) and speed up mean time to repair (MTTR).

As one insurance company described the experience with NETSCOUT VaaS, "They are willing to jump on many late-night calls as we work through product lifecycle management and upgrades and help drive them to completion. Having VaaS for helping with staff augmentation is crucial."

To learn more about how NETSCOUT VaaS can support your proactive monitoring 24/7/365, visit https://www.netscout.com/solutions/netscout-visibility

Disclaimer

NetScout Systems Inc. published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 19:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 849 M - -
Net income 2022 28,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 318 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 82,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 369 M 2 369 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,42x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 2 409
Free-Float 57,1%
Chart NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetScout Systems, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,97 $
Average target price 28,67 $
Spread / Average Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Anil K. Singhal Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jean Ann Bua CFO, Treasurer, Chief Accounting Officer & EVP
Bruce Allen Kelley Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Ashwani Singhal Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Thor Wallace Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC.16.59%2 095
ACCENTURE PLC38.39%228 338
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.71%172 731
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION0.32%113 187
SNOWFLAKE INC.27.80%108 216
INFOSYS LIMITED35.20%96 631