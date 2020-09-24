Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NetSol Technologies, Inc.    NTWK

NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(NTWK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NETSOL Technologies to Delay Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 06:01am EDT

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK), a global business services and enterprise application solutions provider, announced that it will reschedule its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings conference call, which was previously scheduled for September 24, 2020. The Company has determined that additional time is required to complete the audit of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020.

The Company expects to file its Form 10-K prior to the SEC deadline on September 28, 2020 and also plans to issue an updated press release when a new date and time for its earnings release and conference call have been confirmed.

About NETSOL Technologies
NETSOL Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: NTWK) is a worldwide provider of IT and enterprise software solutions primarily serving the global leasing and finance industry. The Company’s suite of applications is backed by 40 years of domain expertise and supported by a committed team of more than 1300 professionals placed in eight strategically located support and delivery centers throughout the world. NFS, LeasePak, LeaseSoft or NFS Ascent – help companies transform their Finance and Leasing operations, providing a fully automated asset-based finance solution covering the complete finance and leasing lifecycle.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton
Gateway Investor Relations
1-949-574-3860
investors@netsoltech.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
06:01aNETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : to Delay Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings..
AQ
06:01aNETSOL Technologies to Delay Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earning..
GL
09/16NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES SETS FISCAL FOUR : 00 a.m. ET
AQ
09/16NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES SETS FISCAL FOUR : 00 a.m. ET
GL
08/18NETSOL Technologies Announces First North American Go Live for NFS Ascent&tra..
GL
08/13NETSOL Technologies Appoints Peter Minshall as Executive Vice President of NE..
GL
07/30NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/26NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (f..
AQ
05/13NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
05/13NETSOL Technologies Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 71,2 M - -
Net income 2020 7,60 M - -
Net cash 2020 20,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,58x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 34,5 M 34,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 0,03x
Nbr of Employees 1 360
Free-Float 83,7%
Chart NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
NetSol Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 2,93 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Najeeb Ullah Ghauri Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roger Kent Almond CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Mark Caton Independent Director
Malea Farsai Director
Henry Tolentino Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-26.75%35
ACCENTURE9.54%146 739
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES14.14%125 857
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-11.35%105 827
INFOSYS LIMITED39.47%58 796
VMWARE, INC.-8.41%58 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group